LIVE Updates | IND VS NZ, 3rd T20 Cricket Match Live Score: New Zealand aim to level series, India look to continue dominance

Hardik Pandya's Team India will look to claim the series in the third and final T20I against New Zealand at McLean Park, Napier on Tuesday. After the first match of the series was washed out, Team India bounced back with a thumping 65-run win over the Blackcaps in the second game. Suryakumar Yadav continued his purple patch in the international T20Is as he scored his second ton in the shortest format of the game. Another major positive from the second game for India was the bowling on Deepak Hooda and Yuzvendra Chahal. Indian leg-spinner took the vital wickets in the second game while Deepak, who did not bowl in the T20 World Cup 2022, proved that he can bowl and take wickets as well. India captain Hardik Pandya also mentioned him in the post-match presentation saying that he expects batsmen to chip in with the ball in hand.

If India wishes to make a change then they might rest someone like Suryakumar Yadav, who has been playing international cricket continuously now and he might use the rest to come up fresh in the ODI series after this game. Sanju Samson can replace SKY in the batting order.

__ Of scenic routes, mountains and meadows and some fun along the way as #TeamIndia touchdown Napier ahead of the third and final T20I against New Zealand.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/zobGI3V0ml — BCCI (@BCCI) November 21, 2022

On the other hand, New Zealand received big blow ahead of the crucial final game which is a do-or-die game for the host as their captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the game. Domestic side Auckland Aces batter Mark Chapman will join the T20 squad in Napier later on Monday. Williamson will rejoin the squad on Wednesday when the One-day International squad assembles in Auckland ahead of the series opener at Eden Park on Friday. Coach Gary Stead said the medical appointment had nothing to do with Williamson's historic elbow complaint.

Probable Playing XI for IND vs NZ 3rd T20

India – Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand – Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Michael Bracewell , Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (C), Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson