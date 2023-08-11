trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647867
NewsCricket
IND VS WI

LIVE Updates | IND VS WI, 4th T20 Cricket Match Live Score: Hardik Pandya and Co Eye To Level Series

India Vs West Indies, 4th T20 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: India look to level series 4-4 against WI.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 11:19 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

India vs West Indies 4th T20I LIVE Score. (Image source: Twitter)
LIVE Blog

Team India are set to lock horns with West Indies in the 4th T20I of the 5-match series at Lauderhill in Florida on Saturday. Hardik Pandya's Men in Blue pulled off an impressive victory in the third game of the series which was also a do-or-die clash for them, just like this fourth match. Both teams battled it out until the end in the third game at the Providence Stadium in Guyana after West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first.

Youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill could not hand India the dream start in their chase but Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma were in a different league on that day. When Suryakumar left the game, it was only a formality for Hardik Pandya and Tilak in the middle as India won by seven wickets.

Follow LIVE Score and Updates from the India vs West Indies 4th T20I Here.

 

11 August 2023
23:18 PM

LIVE India vs West Indies 4th T20I

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the fourth T20I of India vs West Indies 5-match series. Hardik Pandya's India will look to level the series up in the fourth game.

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train