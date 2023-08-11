LIVE Updates | IND VS WI, 4th T20 Cricket Match Live Score: Hardik Pandya and Co Eye To Level Series

Team India are set to lock horns with West Indies in the 4th T20I of the 5-match series at Lauderhill in Florida on Saturday. Hardik Pandya's Men in Blue pulled off an impressive victory in the third game of the series which was also a do-or-die clash for them, just like this fourth match. Both teams battled it out until the end in the third game at the Providence Stadium in Guyana after West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first.

Youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill could not hand India the dream start in their chase but Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma were in a different league on that day. When Suryakumar left the game, it was only a formality for Hardik Pandya and Tilak in the middle as India won by seven wickets.

Follow LIVE Score and Updates from the India vs West Indies 4th T20I Here.

