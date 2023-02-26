LIVE Updates | LHQ Vs PSZ, PSL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Babar Azam vs Shaheen Shah Afridi

PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars are set to take on Peshawar Zalmi in match no. 15 of the Pakistan Super League at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday (February 26). The defending champions are in fine form as they thrashed the Quetta Gladiators by 63 runs. Azam Khan was influential in taking the Qalandars to a strong total with score of 97. Qalandars are currently sitting third on the points table with two wins from their three games played so far.

Zalmi Captain Babar Azam is also in fine touch as he scored 75 off 58 against Islamabad United but his bowlers failed to make an impact defending 156 runs. Despite the loss, Peshawar Zalmi remain fourth in the points table after four games.

Conditions in Lahore may be swing-friendly and could assist the pacers. The new-ball bowlers' of Qalandars, including captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, will surely look to take advantage of the conditions.