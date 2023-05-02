LIVE Updates | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants Set To Host MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: KL Rahul's LSG are set to host MS Dhoni-led CSK at the Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow.
Trending Photos
The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to lock horns at the Ekana Sports City Stadium on Wednesday in match no. 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPl) 2023 season. Both sides are coming off defeats against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), respectively. The RCB vs LSG clash took away the spotlight from the fact that KL Rahul's side are struggling to perform at their home ground. It will be interesting to see whether KL Rahul gets fit for the clash or not.
Coming to the Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni's side has been outclassed on a couple of occasions this season due to the lack of experience their bowling attack holds. CSK need to improve their bowling in the powerplay and the death stage. Both teams have nine points but Lucknow's net run-rate has given the number 3 spot in the table, CSK are fourth.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 match HERE.
LIVE IPL 2023 Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Updates
The match no. 45 between LSG and CSK is a battle for the third spot in the points table as both teams have 9 points under their belt currently. Lucknow have a better run-rate which has kept them third in the table behind RR and GT.
LIVE IPL 2023 LSG vs CSK updates
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season match no. 45 between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings. Follow LIVE action from the blockbuster here.