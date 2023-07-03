Netherlands Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 25 Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch NED Vs Oman LIVE In India

The Netherlands are in a must-win match of the ICC men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six stage against Oman at the Harare Sports Club on Monday. The Dutch have slim hopes of qualifying for the ODI World Cup 2023 in India later this year if they can win both of their remaining Super Six matches against Oman and Scotland.

Scott Edwards-led side will also need Scotland to defeat Zimbabwe in their next match to have any hopes of qualifying after winning the match against Oman on Monday. The Netherlands stormed into the Super Six on the back of their sensational win over West Indies via the Super Over after the match ended in a tie. All-rounder Logan van Beek smashes 30 runs in the Super Over to stun the Windies.

The Dutch gave Sri Lanka a big scare after bowling them out for 213 in their first Super Six match. But failed to chase down the target, losing by 21 runs.



Oman, on the other hand, are out of the race for Qualifying after losing their first Super Six match to Zimbabwe by 14 runs. However, Zeeshan Maqsood’s side almost chased down 333 to win.

Here are all the details about Netherlands Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 25…

When is Netherlands Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 25 going to take place?

The Netherlands Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 25 will take place on Monday, July 3.

Where is Netherlands Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 25 going to take place?

The Netherlands Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 25 will be held at Harare Sports Club in Harare.

What time will Netherlands Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 25 start?

The Netherlands Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 25 will start at 1230pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 12pm.

Where can I watch Netherlands Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 25 on TV in India?

The Netherlands Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 25 will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Netherlands Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 25 in India?

The Netherlands Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 25 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app. It will also be available on Fancode website and app.

Netherlands Vs Oman ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six Match No. 25 Predicted 11

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Saqib Zulfiqar, Clayton Floyd, Scott Edwards (C), AT Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Aqib Ilyas, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi(wk), Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah