Who Is Vikramjit Singh, Punjab Born Batter Who Scored Century Against Oman For Netherlands

Born on January 9, 2003, Vikramjit Singh is a cricketer for the Netherlands national team since 2019. At just 20 years of age, Vikramjit has been making headlines thanks to his impressive left-handed batting style. He scored a century for the Netherlands in their recent game against Oman in the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Super Six fixture.

Singh smashed 110 off just 109 balls with 11 fours and two maximums against Oman on Monday at the Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe.

At the age of 15, Vikramjit made it to the Netherlands 'A' team and two years later he made his senior team debut. Vikramjit has spent a lot of time in India as well practicing his skills at Uniyal's Gurusagar Cricket Academy in Chandigarh. He has trained with former India Under-19 cricketer Taruwar Kohli who played for a club in Amsterdam. Vikramjit spent 2015, 2016, 2019, and 2020 in India to improve his cricketing skills.

It took Vikramjit twenty international innings to score his maiden century in ODI cricket for the Netherlands.

"Feels good, took 20 innings but it is finally here. I was trying to use my feet against the pacers and disturb their lengths, and fortunately they bowled a few bad balls that I could score boundaries," said Vikramjit Singh after the first innings of Netherlands against Oman.

Born in a village of Punjab, Cheema Kurd, Vikramjit was raised in the Netherlands till he was seven years old. He caught the eye of former Dutch captain Peter Borren when he was playing an Under-12 competition.

Family background of Vikramjit

Khushi Cheema, Vikramjit's grandpa, had left his hamlet of Cheema Khurd near the Jalandhar border on a chilly December night in 1984 to protect his family following the onset of insurgency in Punjab during the mid-1980s. Later, they relocated to the Netherlands. However, because they didn't speak the language and lived in a completely foreign culture, life was incredibly difficult there. Years passed before they could settle down.