PAK: 286 (49) | PAK Vs NED ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Netherlands Need 287 To Win

Pakistan got off to a shaky start as they lost Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq in the starting ten overs after Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and elected to bowl first. Later on, it was Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel who revived their innings followed up by partnership between Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz towards the death over. Men in Green have posted a total of 286 runs in 49 overs after getting bowled out by the Dutch. The high-voltage clash is taking place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Hasan Ali has replaced Naseem Shah in the squad but Pakistan's bowling did not look promising like before during the warm-up games they played in India. As for Netherlands, they are coming into this tournament with a stellar performance in the World Cup qualifiers beating the likes of West Indies and Zimbabwe for the spot in this major tournament.

