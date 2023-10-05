PAK: 286 (49) | PAK Vs NED ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Netherlands Need 287 To Win
Pakistan vs Netherlands (PAK Vs NED), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Netherlands need 287 runs to win.
Pakistan got off to a shaky start as they lost Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq in the starting ten overs after Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and elected to bowl first. Later on, it was Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel who revived their innings followed up by partnership between Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz towards the death over. Men in Green have posted a total of 286 runs in 49 overs after getting bowled out by the Dutch. The high-voltage clash is taking place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Hasan Ali has replaced Naseem Shah in the squad but Pakistan's bowling did not look promising like before during the warm-up games they played in India. As for Netherlands, they are coming into this tournament with a stellar performance in the World Cup qualifiers beating the likes of West Indies and Zimbabwe for the spot in this major tournament.
LIVE PAK vs NED WC Score: Historic moment waiting for Netherlands
Netherlands can break a record today as no team have chased down 280 plus against Pakistan in an ODI World Cup. Do not go anywhere, this contest will start in no time and it is worth every ball to watch out for.
PAK: 286 (49 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NED WC Score: Gone!
Pakistan bowled out for 286 in 49 overs. Netherlands have done a good job but now they have a big task up their sleeves. No team in history of World Cup have chased 280 plus target against Pakistan, the bowling attack of Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and more will be key for Babar Azam today.
PAK: 286 (49 Overs)
Netherlands are hunting for the last wicket left with 2 overs left for Pakistan. Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf are batting for the Men in Green at the moment.
PAK: 274/9 (48 Overs)
Netherlands are hunting for the last wicket left with 2 overs left for Pakistan. Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf are batting for the Men in Green at the moment.
PAK: 266/9 (48 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NED WC Score: Afridi to attack
Shaheen Afridi is known for his explosive shots in the death overs and he could very well do some damage today to the Netherlands bowlers.
PAK: 266/8 (46 Overs)
LIVE Pakistan vs Netherlands: Gone!
What a bowl that is! Out bowled. Shadab Khan cleaned up by Bas de Leede. Pakistan loss another wicket at a crucial time. Netherlands with a little bit of positive in death overs. Hasan Ali walks in and he is out on the first one.
PAK: 252/8 (44 Overs)
LIVE Pakistan vs Netherlands: Pakistan in control
Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz have guided Pakistan back into the contest. They are looking to post 300 runs on the board. Netherlands bring De Leede into the attack now.
PAK: 244/7 (42 Overs)
LIVE Pakistan vs Netherlands: 40 overs done
Just ten overs left now for Pakistan and they have got both Shadab, Nawaz set in the middle. Netherlands will look to get a wicket and get things under control.
PAK: 227/6 (40 Overs)
LIVE Pakistan vs Netherlands: Pakistan taking safe approach
Pakistan are taking the safe approach at the moment with plenty of overs left for the two batters in the middle. Van der Merwe into the attack for the Dutch now.
PAK: 210/6 (38 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NED Score: Nawaw and Shadab in middle
Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan in the middle for Pakistan. Netherlands are looking to restrict the Men in Green below 250 runs.
PAK: 199/6 (36 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NED Score: Another one!
Iftikhar Ahmed 9 (11) caught by Edwards bowled by Bas de Leede. Pakistan in a tricky spot yet again in this contest as Netherlands keep bouncing back in style.
PAK: 194/6 (34 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NED Score: Big wicket!
Mohammad Rizwan 68 (75) out bowled by Bas de Leede. Pakistan go five down and it is time for drinks now as Netherlands crawl their way back into this contest now.
PAK: 182/5 (31.3 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NED SCore: Gone!
Saud Shakeel has walked back to the pavilion as Netherlands get the wicket they were looking for. Mohammad Rizwan in the middle is still batting with fine rhythm at the moment.
PAK: 170/4 (30 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NED SCore: Netherlands desperate for wicket
Netherlands are keen on getting a wicket as both Pakistan batters get comfortable in the middle. A target of 290 plus runs said Babar Azam at toss and they will look to get it for their skipper.
PAK: 158/3 (28 Overs)
LIVE Pakistan vs Netherlands: Rizwan completes fifty
Mohammad Rizwan has also completed his fifty for Pakistan, what a comeback from the Men in Green this. Logan van Beek brought into the attack by Netherlands now.
PAK: 148/3 (26 Overs)
Mohammad Rizwan has also completed his fifty for Pakistan, what a comeback from the Men in Green this. Logan van Beek brought into the attack by Netherlands now.
PAK: 135/3 (26 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NED World Cup Score: Fifty for Shakeel
Saud Shakeel completes his fifty in just 32 balls, that is the second fastest fifty for Pakistan in World Cup history. Rizwan and Shakeel have turned the contest for in favour of Pakistan now.
PAK: 135/3 (24 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: PAK Back On Top
van der Merwe varied his deliveries. Rizwan pushed to point for no run, while Saud Shakeel managed singles with a clip and a punch. On a free hit, Shakeel hit a six over long-on, followed by a four through mid-wicket. Rizwan ended the over with a single to long-off.
LIVE Score: PAK 122/3 (22.1) CRR: 5.5
Netherlands opt to bowl
LIVE PAK vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: 100 Up For PAK
van der Merwe bowled a mix of deliveries. Rizwan and Saud Shakeel managed singles with defensive shots, retaining strike for Rizwan.
LIVE Score: PAK 101/3 (20) CRR: 5.05
Netherlands opt to bowl
LIVE PAK vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: Fifty Partnership Up
van der Merwe bowled a mix of deliveries. Rizwan hit a powerful sweep for four, while others were defended or pushed for singles.
LIVE Score: PAK 90/3 (18) CRR: 5
Netherlands opt to bowl
LIVE PAK vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: PAK Rebuild
van der Merwe bowled a mix of deliveries. Rizwan drove for a single and played a defensive shot. Shakeel also pushed for singles, with good defense against flighted and skidding deliveries. A slip fielder was in place.
LIVE Score: PAK 81/3 (16) CRR: 5.06
Netherlands opt to bowl
LIVE PAK vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: PAK Rebuild
van Meekeren bowled a mix of deliveries. Saud Shakeel hit a boundary with a swivel pull. Rizwan rotated strike with a single, while the rest were blocked or played awkwardly.
LIVE Score: Pakistan 72/2 In 14 Overs
LIVE PAK vs NED World Cup Score: Pakistan in trouble
Netherlands mean business today, they are keeping it very tight for Pakistan batters. The scenario at the moment is that Rizwan and Shakeel are feeling tremendous pressure against the Dutch.
PAK: 62/3 (12 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NED World Cup Score: Brilliant from Netherlands
Pakistan are in a tricky spot at the moment. Netherlands mean business, they are not giving anything easy to pick to the Pakistan batters.
PAK: 43/3 (10 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NED World Cup Score: Gone!
Big wicket! Gone! Netherlands off to a dream start, the Pakistan captain has walked back to the pavilion. Babar gone for 5 (17) caught by Zulfiqar bowled by Ackermann.
PAK: 34/2 (8.3 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NED World Cup Score: Nervous start for PAK
Nervous start for Pakistan but captain Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq are in the middle looking to buildup an innings for their team. Aryan Dutt and Logan van Beek continie the bowling for Netherlands.
PAK: 34/1 (8 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NED World Cup Score: Pressure on Babar
Pressure is on Babar Azam as Nethelrands are attacking with the ball and field in play. Pakistan in a tricky spot at the moment. Brilliant captaincy from Scott Edwards so far.
PAK: 24/1 (6 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NED World Cup Match: Gone!
Fakhar Zaman 12 (15) caught & bowled by Logan van Beek. Bad run of form continues for Fakhar as he departs early again. Netherlands off to a good start.
PAK: 16/1 (4 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NED World Cup Match: Steady Start For PAK
Pakistan off to a steady start with Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq in Hyderabad. Logan van Beek bowls the second over for Netherlands.
PAK: 13/0 (2 Overs)
Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman open the batting for Pakistan. Netherlands have opted to start with off-spin in the first over. Aryan Dutt is the man with the new ball.
PAK: 0/0 (0 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NED World Cup 2023: Lineups
Netherlands (Playing XI): Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.
Pakistan (Playing XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.
LIVE PAK vs NED World Cup Match: Toss Report
Scott Edwards wins the toss and elects to bowl first against at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
PAK VS NED World Cup 2023: Toss coming up shortly
Captains Babar Azam and Scott Edwards will be coming out for toss shortly at 1:30 PM (IST). The action will begin at 2:00 PM (IST) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
LIVE PAK vs NED World Cup Match: Netherlands look to stun fans
Netherlands would be hoping that Pakistan take them lightly like their past opponents did and they can make a statement. The Dutch team is very dangerous when it comes to changes the momentum so Babar Azam and co will have to keep their tails up in this contest.
PAK VS NED World Cup 2023: When & Where to Watch
The clash is taking place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad and fans can watch the game from home also via Disney+Hotstar and Star Sports Network on TV. Toss will be coming up shortly.
LIVE PAK vs NED World Cup: Babar & co eye win
Babar Azam and co will look to start the World Cup campaign with a win against Netherlands. Scott Edwards and team will look to make a statement in this tournament as they have the tag 'underdogs'.
World Cup LIVE: Netherlands Aim For Semis Qualification
Netherlands cricketer Bas de Leede has made a big statement, saying that the Netherlands have arrived in India for the World Cup merely not to fulfil formalities but they want to qualify for the semi-finals.
Pakistan Vs Netherlands LIVE Updates: Who Are Pakistan All-Rounders?
Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz are two genuine all-rounders in the Pakistan squad. However, don't count out Iftikhar Ahmed and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Iftikhar can pick wickets with his off-spin while Shaheen is no mug with the bat.
Pakistan Vs Netherlands LIVE Updates: Squads
Pakistan Squad: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Abdullah Shafique
Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Teja Nidamanuru, Roelof van der Merwe, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Shariz Ahmad
Pakistan Vs Netherlands LIVE: Check Dream11 Prediction
Pakistan play Netherlands today so expect the crowd to fill up the stadium in Hyderabad. Big match and big rewards to be won by fans too, those who play the fantasy games.
World Cup PAK vs NED LIVE: Check Pakistan's training session pics
Pakistan are training hard for the opening game of World Cup 2023. Check out the photos here.
Pakistan Vs Netherlands LIVE Updates: Mickey Arthur on PAK spinner's form
The quality of the players that we have in those positions is undoubted. So, it's about making sure that those guys are in a great space technically, they're in a great space mentally, and then just hopefully that they click tomorrow and then from there the confidence just grows and grows and grows. So, I've got no worry around the skills of the players we have. The skills there are exceptional - Mickey Arthur, Pakistan's Director of Cricket, on the form of the spinners.
Pakistan Vs Netherlands LIVE Updates: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The second match of Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin at 2 pm IST with the toss taking place at 1.30 pm IST. The match will have its live broadcast and livestreaming in India.
Read more details on the live streaming of PAK vs NED here
PAK vs NED World Cup LIVE: Lack of experience in Pak squad
Did You Know: Babar Azam's Pakistan is the second least experienced team in the tournament, with only captain having featured in 100+ ODIs. That is going to be a huge concern for them.
PAK vs Netherlands LIVE: Likely Playing 11s
Netherlands Likely XI: Vikramjeet Singh, Max O'Dowd, Wesley Baressi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru/Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c, wk), Logan van Beek, Saqib Zulfiqar, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meerkeren, Aryan Dutt
Pakistan Likely XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
PAK vs NED World Cup Squads
Pakistan Squad: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Abdullah Shafique.
Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Teja Nidamanuru, Roelof van der Merwe, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Shariz Ahmad.
LIVE PAK vs NED World Cup Match
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the ODI World Cup 2023 match no.2 between Pakistan and Netherands. We will take you through all the major updates from the clash.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the ODI World Cup 2023 match no.2 between Pakistan and Netherands. We will take you through all the major updates from the clash.