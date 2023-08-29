NEP 10-2 (1) | PAK VS NEP, Asia Cup 2023 1st ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates: Double Strike For Shaheen Afridi In First Over

Pakistan Vs Nepal (Pak vs Nep) 1st Match Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: The 16th edition of the Asia Cup has kicked off on August 30, with Pakistan hosting Nepal in the season opener at Multan Cricket Stadium. Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, enters the tournament as the number 1 ODI team after a 3-0 victory against Afghanistan. Pakistan got off to a horror start after losing both openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq for cheap scores but captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have kept their nerve not to give any easy pickings to the opposition.

In contrast, Nepal, making their debut in this prestigious event, earned their spot by winning the 2023 Men's Premier Cup. Considering Pakistan's formidable ODI reputation and Nepal's limited international exposure, Pakistan is the clear favourite for the match.

The Multan Cricket Stadium's history suggests an average first-inning score of 254, with powerplay scores expected between 50-65. Overall, Pakistan seems poised to begin the Asia Cup with a victory.



