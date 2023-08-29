NEP 10-2 (1) | PAK VS NEP, Asia Cup 2023 1st ODI Live Cricket Score and Updates: Double Strike For Shaheen Afridi In First Over
Pakistan Vs Nepal, 1st Match Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed ran havoc on Nepal bowlers to help their team post 342 runs.
Pakistan Vs Nepal (Pak vs Nep) 1st Match Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: The 16th edition of the Asia Cup has kicked off on August 30, with Pakistan hosting Nepal in the season opener at Multan Cricket Stadium. Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, enters the tournament as the number 1 ODI team after a 3-0 victory against Afghanistan. Pakistan got off to a horror start after losing both openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq for cheap scores but captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have kept their nerve not to give any easy pickings to the opposition.
In contrast, Nepal, making their debut in this prestigious event, earned their spot by winning the 2023 Men's Premier Cup. Considering Pakistan's formidable ODI reputation and Nepal's limited international exposure, Pakistan is the clear favourite for the match.
The Multan Cricket Stadium's history suggests an average first-inning score of 254, with powerplay scores expected between 50-65. Overall, Pakistan seems poised to begin the Asia Cup with a victory.
Check LIVE Score And Updates from Pakistan Vs Nepal from 1st match of Asia Cup 2023 HERE.
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: Shaheen Afridi Strikes In The First Over
Shaheen Afridi strikes! Bhurtel departs, caught by Rizwan! It's an unconventional wicket as the ball strayed down the leg side. Bhurtel attempted a delicate glance, but his shot lacked conviction, resulting in an inside edge. Rizwan made a fine low-diving catch to his left. Pakistan gets their first breakthrough in the opening over. Bhurtel goes for 8 runs from 4 balls, including 2 boundaries.
Live Score NEP 10/1 (0.5) CRR: 12 REQ: 6.77
Nepal need 333 runs
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: Ifthikhar Ahmed After Fast Century
'Century is an achievement for a player, obviously I am very happy. Ball was gripping when I went in, so you need to give time for yourself to get set. Babar is a great player, World No. 1 player. It's an awesome feeling to bat with him. He rotates strike very well and we discussed about scoring a boundary when we get a loose ball. The wicket got better to bat on as the innings progressed.'
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: Pakistan Finish First Innings On Top
Nepal showed promise until the second drinks break, but their bowling and fielding performance faltered. Babar Azam and Ifthikhar Ahmed's explosive partnership of 214 runs turned the game around, with brilliant late-over hitting. Nepal's response was lackluster; their bowlers looked disheartened, and fielders lost focus. Babar's century and Ifthikhar's maiden ODI ton shone in this Multan evening. Nepal's chase is awaited, but this Asia Cup match has been a harsh reality check for their cricketing prowess.
LIVE PAK vs NEP Asia Cup: Pakistan post 342
Pakistan have finished at 342 runs on the board with the help of two centurions Iftikhar Ahmed and Babar Azam. Both batters kept their cool and guided their team to a commanding total here in Multan. Ahmed smoked the Nepal bowlers after getting his fifty whereas Babar took charge late in the innings but boy did he make the tables turn, he has finished with a strike-rate of over 110 in this innings.
PAK: 342/4 (50 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs Nepal Asia Cup: Pakistan on top
Pakistan look in no-mercy mode at the moment as both Iftikhar and Babar are taking full charge at the Nepal bowlers. Already past the 300-run mark, Pakistan will make the most of 12 balls remaining now as well.
PAK: 313-4 (48 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs Nepal Asia Cup: Iftikhar on fire
Iftikhar Ahmed is on fire at the moment, he has smashed the Nepal bowling attack all over the park. He is batting on 74 off 56 with 7 fours and two sixes.
PAK: 294/4 (46 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NEP: Record alert
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has completed his 19th ODI hundred for the country and he has broken Virat Kohli's record of reaching the 19th ODI ton mark faster than him.
PAK: 255/4 (44 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NEPAL Asia Cup: Century alert
Another day, another century for Babar Azam, it took him just 109 balls and with the help of ten boundaries he has completed his century for Pakistan, what a player.
PAK: 236/4 (42.4 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NEP: Iftikhar on fire
Iftikhar Ahmed is on fire for Pakistan, he batting on 48 off 41 balls with 4 fours and a maximum, his strike-rate is over 100 and he has done brilliantly to support his skipper in the middle.
PAK: 222/4 (41 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NEP: Pakistan past 200
Pakistan cross the 200-run mark with Iktikhar and Babar Azam in the middle. The Men in Green skipper is just four runs away from smashing his first hundred of this Asia Cup edition.
PAK: 205/4 (38.3 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NEP: Pakistan on fire
Babar Azam is inching close to another hundred for Pakistan, he is on 89 off 95 balls with 10 fours in his innings so far. Nepal in real trouble at the moment.
PAK: 190/4 (36 Overs)
LIVE Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup Score: Kami into the attack
Pakistan are aiming a score above 275 runs plus on the board with Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed still batting in the middle brilliantly.
PAK: 173/4 (34.1 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NEP Asia Cup Updates: Babar in form
Babar Azam is inching close to another century as he is batting on 70 off 85 balls with 7 fours so far in his beautiful knock. Iftikhar Ahmed on the other end is batting on 11 off 15.
PAK: 157/4 (32.5 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NEP Asia Cup: Babar shines
Babar Azam has smashed another fifty for Pakistan and is currently batting on 61 off 79 deliveries with 6 boundaries so far in his innings.
PAK: 139/4 (30.4 Overs)
LIVE Pakistan vs Nepal Updates Asia Cup: Another wicket
Agha Salman 5 (14) caught by Bhurtel bowled by Lamichhane. Pakistan go four down now as Nepal get the wicket they were looking for. Iftikhar Ahmed walks in the middle to join his skipper now.
PAK: 125/4 (28 Overs)
LIVE Pakistan vs Nepal Updates Asia Cup: Babar close to fifty
Babar Azam is just two runs away from hitting another fifty for Pakistan cricket team. What a player he is, everytime his team needs him, he is always around the corner to deliver.
PAK: 121/3 (26.3 Overs)
LIVE Pakistan vs Nepal Updates Asia Cup: Gone!
Mohammad Rizwan 44 (50) run out by Dipendra Singh. Babar Azam is in the middle inching close to fifty. Lalit Rajbanshi into the attack for Nepal now.
PAK: 112/3 (24 Overs)
LIVE Pakistan vs Nepal Updates Asia Cup: Pakistan on top
Pakistan are on top of this contest at the moment with Babar Azam 41 (57) and Mohammad Rizwan 39 (47) in the middle. Brilliant batting from the Men in Green batters.
PAK: 102/2 (22 Overs)
LIVE Pakistan vs Nepal Updates Asia Cup: Nepal in trouble
Nepal are in deep trouble at the moment as both Babar and Rizwan look comfortable inching close to their fifties with 20 overs gone.
PAK: 91/2 (20 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NEP Asia Cup ODI: Babar in fine
Babar Azam looks in fine touch at the moment and this can be a alarm bell for Nepal cricket team because both batters in the middle now look in a mood to score big on this batting pitch.
PAK: 83/2 (18 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NEP Asia Cup ODI: Pakistan in control
Pakistan are in control with Rizwan and Babar, what a comeback from these two batters. The fifty partnership has come up in just 61 balls.
PAK: 72/2 (15 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NEP Asia Cup: Rizwan, Babar
Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam have got 38 runs partnership so far in the middle and it looks like Nepal will face a lot of trouble if they don't dismiss any of these batters soon enough.
PAK: 64/2 (13 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NEP Asia Cup: Pakistan bounce back
Pakistan are slowly getting back on track in this contest with captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Gulshan Jha and Lalit Rajbanshi into the attack for Nepal now.
PAK: 49/2 (11 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NEP Score: All eyes on Babar
Babar Azam is in the middle with Mohammad Rizwan looking to buildup a solid partnership against Nepal. Bowlers Gulshan Jha and Karan KC attack for Nepal looking for wickets.
PAK: 38/2 (9 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NEP Score: Pakistan in trouble
Both openers are back in the hut now as Imam-ul-Haq gets run out by Rohit Paudel for 5 off 14 balls. What a horror start for Pakistan against Nepal in this clash.
PAK: 29/2 (7 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NEP Asia Cup: Imam takes slow approach
Imam-ul-Haq is in the middle batting on 5 off 13 balls taking the slow and safe approach in this contest. Pakistan surely don't want to lose early wickets.
PAK: 21/0 (5 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs NEP Asia Cup: Pakistan in control
Karan KC and Sompal Kami attack the stumps for Nepal in their first ever Asia Cup clash. Can Nepal cause a shocker today or the favourites will win this one as expected? Stay tuned to find out.
PAK: 11/0 (3 Over)
LIVE PAK vs NEP Asia Cup: Match begins
Nine runs off the first over for Pakistan as Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq take their team to a positive start. The conditions look very good for batters in Multan.
PAK: 9/0 (1 Over)
Asia Cup 2023 PAK vs NEP: Nepal lineup
Nepal (Playing XI): Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi.
LIVE PAK vs AFG ODI: Pakistan lineup
Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.
LIVE PAK vs NEP ODI: Toss report
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won the toss and elected to bat first against Nepal in the Asia Cup clash.
LIVE PAK vs AFG Updates: Toss coming
The toss will take place at 2:30 PM (IST) between Pakistan and Nepal do not go anywhere to stay updated on the latest news from the ground.
LIVE PAK vs NEP Asia Cup 2023: Rohit key for Nepal
Rohit Paudel will be key for Nepal in this fixture as his batting and decisions will sum up the game for his nation against the likes of Pakistan today.
LIVE PAK vs NEP Asia Cup Updates: Dream11
LIVE PAK vs NEP Asia Cup: 2 september
Cricket fans around the globe are waiting for the big clash between India and Pakistan on 2nd September. Both teams will look to leave a mark.
LIVE PAK vs NEP Asia Cup: Tought test for Nepal
It is indeed a tough test for Nepal as they face World Number 1 ODI team Pakistan in their first game of the Asia Cup 2923. Babab Azam and co will show no mercy.
Pakistan Vs Nepal LIVE: What Is The Toss Time?
The toss for the 1st ODI of Asia Cup between Pakistan and Nepal at Multan will take place at 2.30 pm IST as the match begins half an hour later at 3 pm.
Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Updates: When Is India's Match?
India will play their first match of Asia Cup 2023 against arch-rivals Pakistan. The match will be played at Pallekele stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka. The match is on September 2 and will start at 3 pm IST.
PAK vs NEP 1st ODI LIVE: Babar Azam In Top Form
World No 1 Babar Azam is in form of his life. He has batted in 11 ODI innings this year, scoring six fifties and one ton. Pakistan's success in Asia Cup is pinned on his good show.
PAK vs NEP LIVE: Watch Out For Sandeep Lamichhane
Sandeep Lamichhane has been one of the most outstanding bowlers since 2021. From 2021 to this day, no bowler in the world has more wickets than Sandeep Lamichhane (88 scalps).
Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup LIVE Score: Babar says India game will be a high-intensity match
"Pakistan's match against India will be a high-intensity game, and we want to play our best cricket on the given day." The clash between Pakistan and India is always a highlight of any cricket tournament and promises to deliver thrilling moments.
Asia CUP LIVE Updates PAK vs NEP: When Does The Match Start?
The first clash of Asia Cup 2023 will start at 3 pm IST with the toss taking place at 2.30 pm IST. Pakistan have already named their XI. Nepal will reveal their team at the toss.
Pakistan vs Nepal LIVE Asia Cup: Check Live Streaming Details
Pakistan play Nepal in first ODI of Asia Cup 2023 in Multan. The match will start at 3 pm IST. Do you know how to watch the match in India?
PAK vs NEP LIVE Updates: Nepal's Probable XI
Nepal Probable XI: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami,Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi
PAK vs Nepal ODI LIVE: Pakistan playing 11
Pakistan XI: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.
Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup LIVE: Watch out for Rohit
Pakistan maybe playing Nepal, but here too, one of the biggest threats for them will be Rohit. He is Rohit Paudel, the captain of Nepal, who has been the second-best batter in the world in ODIs since 2021 behind Babar Azam with a tally of 1,383 runs.
PAK Vs NEP LIVE: Squads
Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC, Arjun Saud, Mousom Dhakal, Kishore Mahato, Aarif Sheikh
Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique, Usama Mir
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: Pitch Report
Multan Cricket Stadium's pitch is renowned for its batsman-friendly conditions, which are expected to once again favour the batting side. As the match unfolds, the fast bowlers may find an edge in the later stages, while the spinners are likely to become progressively more effective during the middle overs.
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: All Eyes On Babar Azam
During the recently concluded ODI series against Afghanistan, captain Babar delivered solid performances with scores of 53 and 60 runs in the last two matches. As the competition progresses, Babar aims to continue contributing with crucial innings and building significant partnerships.
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: Dream 11 Picks
Keeper – Mohammad Rizwan
Batsmen – Babar Azam, Imam Ul Haq (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Kushal Bhurtel
All-rounders – Shadab Khan, Dipendra Singh Airee, Mohammad Nawaz
Bowlers – Shaheen Afridi, Sandeep Lamichhane, Haris Rauf (c)
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: All Eyes On Sandeep Lamichhane
Sandeep Lamichhane with an impressive tally of 111 wickets in his 49 ODI matches to date, he aspires to leave a significant mark in this upcoming game.
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: Nepal Count On Deependra Singh
In his 50-match ODI career to date, Deependra Singh has notched up 857 runs and secured 36 wickets. His consistent performance makes him a reliable choice for this upcoming match.
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: Fakhar Zaman Will Look To Make The Most
Fakhar Zaman is a proficient left-handed batsman. With an impressive tally of 3207 runs in his 73 ODI matches, he will be keen on making the most of his opportunity in the upcoming game.
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: All Eyes On Haris Rauf
Right-arm fast bowler with 44 wickets in his 24-match ODI career to date, he will undoubtedly be one of the key selections for this upcoming game.
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: Win the toss and bat first
Teams batting second have struggled at this venue, with a relatively low winning percentage of just 40% on this particular track.
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: Weather Report
The weather is expected to remain clear throughout the day and night, with a minimal 3% chance of rain during the day and an even lower 0% chance at night. Consequently, there should be no disruptions due to rain for the PAK vs NEP match. Humidity levels will be at 56% during the day, increasing slightly to 61% at night.
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: Pitch Report
The pitch at Multan Cricket Stadium is known for its batting-friendly conditions, which are likely to favor the batsmen once more. As the game progresses, the fast bowlers could find an advantage in the latter stages, while the spinners might become increasingly effective during the middle overs.
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: Nepal's Probable Playing XI
Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Bhim Sharki, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Gulshan Jha, Pratis GC
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: Pakistan's Probable Playing XI
Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: Nepal's Full Squad
Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Mousom Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Kishore Mahato, Arjun Saud
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan Vs Nepal: Pakistan's Full Squad
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony & Pakistan Vs Nepal
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of the Asia Cup 2023 opening ceremony and first match Pakistan vs Nepal. Here we will be taking you through all the key updates from the big day.