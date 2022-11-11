LIVE | PAK vs ENG Final Trending Opinions and Reactions: Babar Azam's side look to recreate magic of 1992 against Jos Buttler's England

Babar Azam’s Pakistan will look to win the T20 World Cup title for just the second time in their history and for the first time after 13 years as they get ready to face England in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (November 13). Jos Buttler’s England are on a roll, having thrashed Rohit Sharma-led Team India by 10 wickets in the second semifinal on Thursday (November 10). Sunday’s final will be a throwback to the 1992 50-over World Cup at the MCG, which had seen these same two sides battle for supremacy. Back then Imran Khan’s Pakistan defeated England to become World Champions for the first time. England, on the other hand, also have just one T20 crown to their name – which they won back in 2010 after defeating Australia in the Caribbean.

Show your support for Team Green!



Post a photo of yourself wearing the official Thunder Jersey and get a chance to meet your favourite player!



Tag us using the hashtags #GreenThunder & #WearYourPassion pic.twitter.com/BwavvR0O20 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 11, 2022

Pakistan’s road to the final has been nothing short of a miracle, as they looked as they looked ‘dead and buried’ after losing their first two Super 12 matches to India and Zimbabwe. But a stunning Netherlands win over South Africa and Pakistan’s triumph over Bangladesh ensured that Babar Azam’s side stormed into the semis. In the last-four stage match, Pakistan hammered Kane Williamson’s New Zealand by five wickets with ease to enter the final. The fans are now hoping for a thrilling encounter between both sides in a game that will bring end to a thrilling T20 World Cup 2022. Babar Azam and Jos Buttler will both have their eyes on the ultimate goal now.

Check LIVE Trends and Updates from the Pakistan vs England in the T20 World Cup 2022 Final HERE.