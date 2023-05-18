topStoriesenglish2610043
LIVE Updates | PBKS vs RR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Sanju Samson vs Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan-led PBKS battle it out vs to stay in hunt for playoffs

 

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be hosting Rajasthan Royals (RR) in this do-or-die clash of Indian Premier League 2023. A defeat for either of the sides will end their campaign in the tournament. PBKS, who will be playing their second match in the adopted home of HPCA stadium in Dharamsala, were outdone by a confident Delhi Capitals side in the last clash. RR, too, faced defeat in the last match vs Royal Challengers Bangalore. 

Not to forget, a win on Friday night won't ensure a direct qualification to any of these two teams as they can only get to 14 points. They will then hope RCB, MI and KKR lose their group clash and they have better NRR than all these teams to qualify for the next round of the competition. The Preity Zinta co-owned Punjab will enjoy the backing the local crowd and will hope to stay in hunt for a berth in playoffs with a win.   

PBKS vs RR LIVE Score: A do-or-die clash 

It is a make or break game for Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. The loser is knocked out of IPL 2023. The winner stays in hunt for a spot in the playoffs of the tournament. Watch this space for all updates from this clash set to take place on Friday evening (May 19). 

