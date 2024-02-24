RCB-W vs UPW-W, WPL 2024 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: What Time Will Toss Take Place?
Live Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs UP Warriorz Women: In the second season of the Women’s Premier League, Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bangalore aim for redemption after a disappointing 2023 campaign. Despite a star-studded lineup featuring Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, and Renuka Singh, RCB finished second last in the tournament. Mandhana's personal performance was lackluster, managing only 149 runs from eight matches at a modest average of 18 and a strike-rate of 119. Facing UP Warriorz in their opener at Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB seeks a strong start. Meanwhile, UP Warriorz, bolstered by players like Alyssa Healy, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, and the addition of Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu, aim for a top-two finish this season. However, competing at Bengaluru's home ground presents its challenges, suggesting an intense match awaits.
LIVE RCB vs UPW WPL 2024: Toss time
The toss for the RCB-W vs UPW-W will take place at 7 PM (IST) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday night.
RCB vs UPW LIVE: Full Squads
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Sobhana Asha, Simran Bahadur, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Renuka Thakur Singh, Disha Kasat, Nadine de Klerk, Ekta Bisht, Sophie Molineux, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar
UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Parshavi Chopra, Gouher Sultana, Chamari Athapaththu, Saima Thakor, Laxmi Yadav, Danielle Wyatt, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Poonam Khemnar
RCB vs UPW LIVE: Strategy vs. Execution - Coaches' Dilemma
Both teams strategize around their strengths, but execution remains pivotal. While UP Warriorz rely on spin dominance, RCB must address bowling deficiencies to secure a favourable outcome.
RCB vs UPW LIVE: Alyssa Healy's Resurgence
Alyssa Healy's recent form surge adds potency to UP Warriorz' batting lineup. Her stellar performances post-India series highlight her impact, posing a significant challenge for RCB's bowlers.
RCB vs UPW LIVE: Tactical Brilliance - Key Insights
Sophie Devine's prowess against spin makes her a threat, relishing the prospect of facing spin-heavy attacks. Renuka Singh's resurgence and her knack for dismissing UPW skipper Healy adds an intriguing dimension to the clash.
RCB vs UPW LIVE: Chinnaswamy Stadium - The Spin Haven
Spinners historically thrive at Chinnaswamy Stadium, claiming majority wickets with economical spells. While recent IPL stats suggest a batsman-friendly surface, spinners remain crucial in WPL's context.
RCB vs UPW LIVE: RCB's Bowling Woes
RCB struggled with bowling last season, managing the fewest wickets in the league. Renuka Singh's poor form and lack of pace options raise questions about their effectiveness, especially on a batter-friendly Chinnaswamy pitch.
RCB vs UPW LIVE: UP Warriorz Bowling Power
With Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma leading the attack, UP Warriorz boast a formidable bowling lineup. Coach Jon Lewis emphasizes spin's dominance but acknowledges concerns over pace options, especially at Chinnaswamy Stadium.
RCB vs UPW LIVE: Smriti Mandhana's Redemption Quest
After a lackluster performance last season, all eyes are on Smriti Mandhana's form for RCB. Recent positive displays against off-spinners hint at a potential turnaround, but facing Deepti Sharma poses a stern challenge.
RCB vs UPW LIVE: Auction Strategies - Big Spends vs Strategic Buys
UP Warriorz splurge INR 1.3 crore on Vrinda Dinesh alongside signings like Danni Wyatt and Gouher Sultana. RCB adopts a more conservative approach, with their most expensive buy being Ekta Bisht at INR 60 lakh.
RCB vs UPW LIVE: Clash of Titans
The highly anticipated face-off sees RCB host UP Warriorz at their home ground, Chinnaswamy Stadium. Past encounters suggest a closely contested battle, with each team securing a victory in the previous season's head-to-head matches.
RCB vs UPW LIVE: Probable Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Simran Bahadur, Shreyanka Patil, Kate Cross, Sobhana Asha, Renuka Singh
UP Warriorz: Tahlia McGrath, Chamari Athapaththu, Alyssa Healy (c) (wk), Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Saima Thakor, Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani
RCB vs UPW LIVE: Where to Watch: Telecast Information
For those preferring traditional viewing, the Sports 18 network will telecast the RCB versus UPW clash, ensuring widespread coverage and accessibility for fans across various platforms.
RCB vs UPW LIVE: Complete Squad Listing
RCB vs UPW LIVE: Live Streaming Details
Fans can catch all the action live through the JioCinema app and website, ensuring access for viewers worldwide to witness the excitement of the Women's Premier League clash between RCB and UPW.
RCB vs UPW LIVE: Weather Forecast for the Clash
Favourable weather conditions await players and fans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, with clear skies and mild temperatures predicted. The absence of rain ensures an uninterrupted and thrilling match experience.
RCB vs UPW LIVE: Pitch Analysis - A Paradise for Batsmen
The Chinnaswamy Stadium's track, known for its short boundaries and high altitude, favors batsmen, setting the stage for potentially high-scoring encounters. However, pacers could find some assistance in longer formats, adding balance to the game.
RCB vs UPW LIVE: Predicted Lineups
RCB vs UPW LIVE: Chamari Athapaththu: UP Warriorz's New Powerhouse
Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu replaces Lauren Bell in UP Warriorz's lineup, offering a formidable presence with her aggressive batting style and vast T20 experience, including being the only Lankan woman with a T20I century.
RCB vs UPW LIVE: Knight's Absence and De Klerk's Inclusion
England skipper Heather Knight's withdrawal from RCB's squad due to injury makes way for South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk, adding depth to the team's composition and bringing international experience.