LIVE India vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2022 Cricket Match Scorecard and Updates: Temba Bavuma and co eye win for pride against Rohit Sharma's Men in Blue
Team India are set to face Temba Bavuma's South Africa again after a two impressive victories in the 3-match series. With the T20 World Cup 2022 on mind, the team management have decided to rest both star batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul from the final T20I match in Indore on Tuesday (October 4). Although, Team India will be hoping to whitewash South Africa 3-0 but they don't want to risk injury to Kohli or KL Rahul, who scored back-to-back fifties in this series.
Here's wishing @RishabhPant17 - a swashbuckling batter & a solid wicketkeeper - a very happy birthday#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/3E8IlrAWsb — BCCI (@BCCI) October 4, 2022
For South Africa, it's a matter of pride in the third match of the series after they faced humiliating defeats in both the games against a very strong and motivated Men in Blue squad. Talking about India again, Suryakumar Yadav is in blistering form this year and also the second best T20I batter at the moment as per the ICC rankings. All Team India need to do is improve their death bowling as suggested by the skipper himself after the 2nd T20I win against the Proteas.
