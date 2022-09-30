NewsCricket
Live Pakistan vs England Cricket 6th T20I 2022 Cricket Match Score and Updates: Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris kick start Pakistan's innings

PAK vs ENG 6th T201, 2022 LIVE Updates: Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Pakistan vs England match number 6.

Live Pakistan vs England Cricket 6th T20I 2022 Cricket Match Score and Updates: Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris kick start Pakistan's innings
Babar Azam’s Pakistan will take on England in the 6th T20I match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday (September 30). The hosts lead the seven-match series 3-2 after their thrilling win in the fifth T20I and a victory in the sixth game will seal the series for Babar Azam. Moeen Ali-led England, on the other hand, will take heart from the fact that both of their losses came in close-fought matches but they will need to win on Friday to keep their hopes in the series alive. Regular England white-ball captain Jos Buttler said he was taking a ‘cautious approach’ towards his return to playing cricket after recovery from a calf injury ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 starting in Australia next month.

Buttler has not played a competitive game since August 18 due a calf injury he sustained during The Hundred. He is with the touring England side on the seven T20Is tour of Pakistan, where he is observing his teammates. With England having two more T20Is against Pakistan and three against Australia before their T20 World Cup opener against Afghanistan in Perth on October 22, Buttler is understandably cautious and is taking time over returning to play at full fitness. “I am progressing well. It would be nice to play but with the World Cup round the corner we are taking a cautious approach. I am running a few drinks, getting the loads up, feeling good. I feel like if it was a World Cup game tomorrow I could play but I am being a bit cautious and taking it a bit slowly. If I had to, I could play,” said Buttler to broadcasters Sky Sports during the fifth T20I at Lahore.

30 September 2022
19:43 PM

Live PAK vs ENG, 6th T20I

Here we go then! Pakistan all set to experiment with new opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Haris, who is making his debut.

19:41 PM
19:40 PM
19:38 PM

LIVE PAK vs ENG, 6th T20I - Debut alert

Muhammad Haris to make his debut M Rizwan to be rested.

 

19:35 PM

LIVE PAK vs ENG, 6th T20I: Playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris(w), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani

England: Philip Salt(w), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson

19:33 PM

Toss Report

England won the toss and opted to field first against Pakistan in the 6th T20I of the seven-match series here at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Friday.

19:17 PM

Pakistan out their to seal the series

19:13 PM

England on their way to level series

19:11 PM

LIVE ENG vs PAK 6th T20 - Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Aamer Jamal. Haris Rauf/Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim.

England: Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood/Liam Dawson, David Willey, Adil Rashid.

18:38 PM
18:22 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News's live coverage of Pakistan vs England 6th T20I. This is your host Akash and I will be taking you through all the important updates from the match.

