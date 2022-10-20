Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022 Group A Highlights: SL beat Dutch by 16 runs, qualify for Super 12 stage

Sri Lanka will take on Group A leaders Netherlands in a must-win match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Kardinia Park in Geelong on Thursday (October 20). The Asia Cup 2022 title is a thing of the past now, insists Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka, saying their only focus right now is to produce a perfect performance in their must-win match against the Netherlands to qualify for the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

Stunned by Namibia in their tournament opener, Sri Lanka bounced back strongly to beat UAE by 79 runs in a first round Group A game. But occupying the third spot in Group A, Shanaka's men will now have to win their last match against table toppers Netherlands on Thursday to ensure their place in the Super 12 stage.

It's all to play for in Geelong



Two pivotal #T20WorldCup First Round Group A matches. Who's booking a place in the Super 12? pic.twitter.com/jiBmP5tuwB — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 20, 2022

“...I think Asia Cup champions is history, so it’s just a title for us. There is no pressure at all. We just need to concentrate on our own performances and what we need to do to make sure that we get into that second round after the next game.

“We know our strength. The first game we didn't execute in that match, so we got beaten by Namibia. But we are a far better team from the team we performed in the first game,” Shanaka said ahead of the match against the Netherlands.

