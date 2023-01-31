NZ: 66-10 (12.1) | IND VS NZ, 3rd T20 Highlights and Final Scorecard: India THRASH NZ, Clinch Series 2-1
India Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Team India will look to clinch another series win when they take on Black Caps in the deciding game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Check LIVE Scores and Updates from IND vs NZ 3rd T20 here.
Team India have bounced back in the second game to level the three-match T20I series against the New Zealand at 1-1. On Wednesday (February 1), Hardik Pandya’s side will take on the Black Caps in the final match of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the winners of the match will walk away with the series. New Zealand will be hoping to become only the third team to beat India in bilateral T20I series at home after Australia and South Africa.
On a spin-friendly Lucknow track in the second game, India managed to eke out a six-wicket win with only one ball to spare although they were only chasing 100 runs to win. The match also witnessed an unwanted record as both sides failed to hit even a single six throughout the content.
Fans and both the sides will be hoping for a much better track in the third ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium which has traditionally seen plenty of runs from the bat. India didn’t get off to the best of starts in the series at Ranchi, losing the first game by 21 runs as they failed to chase down 177 runs to win.
The major cause of concern for the Indian side will be the form of the openers Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan, who have failed to fire in the T20I series. Gill was the ‘man in form’ with a record of 360 runs in three ODI games against the New Zealand in the series before this one.
India have enjoyed a dominant run in the home season so far, winning both the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka followed by the ODI series win against New Zealand. They will look to sign off with a T20I series win over the Kiwis as well on Wednesday.
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Shubman Gill the star for India
Shubman Gill played a special knock in the third and last T20I for India, completing his maiden T20I hundred in the process. That too, in the presence of great man Sachin Tendulkar who was there in attendance at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Gill continues his brilliant run of form and India will hope he makes more runs in upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.
Twitter was in awe of Gill after his smashing ton. You can check the reacts here.
That's that from us for tonight. Thanks for joining us in our coverage today. Do join us for the coverage of the India vs Australia Test series that kickstarts on February 9.
India vs NZ 3rd T20I: India win
India register a massive 168-run win over New Zealand in 3rd T20I as they bowl out Black Caps for a mere 66. Daryl Mitchell scored 35, the top scorer while Hardik Pandya finished with 4 wickets. Arshdeep, Umran and Mavi with 2 wickets each. What a brilliant bowling display from Indians tonight. They take the series 2-1.
IND 234/4 (20)
NZ 66 (12.1)
India won by 168 runs
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20: India 2 wickets away from win
New Zealand now merely fulfilling the formality. The Black Caps are 8 wickets down. Mitchell going strong but he ran out of batting partners, now has Tickner at the other end. Let's see how much NZ can score here.
IND 234/4 (20)
NZ 64/8 (10.3)
New Zealand need 171 runs in 57 balls
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Santner gone
Mitchell Santner falls as the run rate pressure gets to the Black Caps captain. Shivam Mavi gets the wicket, bounced it big on Santner and he played a pull but a superb catch by Suryakumar Yadav on the boundary.
IND 234/4 (20)
NZ 53/6 (8.4)
New Zealand need 182 runs in 68 balls
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: India on top
India continue to be on top. Mitchell and Santner in the middle. Kuldeep has been tonked for a six by Mitchell. But just one six in an over won't do here as asking rate has now touched almost 16 per over.
IND 234/4 (20)
NZ 50/5 (8)
New Zealand need 185 runs in 72 balls
India vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: Santner survives
Mitchell Santner survives a close call. Umran bowled a short ball, that umpire felt brushed off the gloves to the keeper down leg. But umpire was wrong as DRS save NZ skipper.
IND 234/4 (20)
NZ 22/5 (5.1)
New Zealand need 213 runs in 89 balls
India vs NZ 3rd T20I LIVE: NZ look to steady innings
Umran Malik strikes and cleans up Bracewell. Black Caps have lost half of their side. Bracewell was looking to play a cross-batted shot and missed it completely and the ball smashed the stumps.
IND 234/4 (20)
NZ 21/5 (4.3)
New Zealand need 214 runs in 93 balls
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Updates: NZ lose 4th wicket
New Zealand have now lost their fourth wicket. Arsdeep Singh has picked up the third wicket in 2nd over, dismissing Chapman for a duck. In third over, Hardik dismisses Glenn Phillips for 2 off 7 balls.
IND 234/4 (20)
NZ 7/4 (2.4)
New Zealand need 228 runs
India vs New Zealand: Wickets tumbling
What a bad start to the chase for New Zealand. Both openers back to the hut. Hardik Pandya removes Fin Allen on the last ball of the first over thanks to a superb catch by Surya at first slip. Arshdeep strikes on the first ball of the second over and Devon Conway departs.
IND 234/4 (20)
NZ 4/2 (1.1)
New Zealand need 231 runs
India vs New Zealand: India post 233/4 on board
Big score for India. Fifth highest in T20Is. Gill comes back unbeaten on 126 off 63 balls that included 12 fours and 7 sixes respectively. Big target for New Zealand to win the series but you got to say they are one of those sides who are never out of the game. They have the powerhitters in the playing 11 to do the job and India will have to bowl really well on this beautiful batting surface.
IND 234/4 (20)
India vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: Gill slams hundred
Hundred for Shubman Gill. Maiden T20I hundred for the young man. He shows emotions as he brings up the milestone in style. India about to post a big total on the board.
IND 210/3 (17.5)
IND vs NZ 3rd T20 LIVE Updates: Gill, Hardik eye 200 and beyond
Hardik Pandya and Gill are batting well. 15 overs are gone and 30 more balls to come. India can easily go past 200 here or may be touch 230. NZ have their task cut out as both batters middling really well.
IND 163/3 (15.3)
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 LIVE: SKY falls
What a knock from SKY. 24 off 13 balls before an attacking shot brings his end in this innings. Tickner with the wicket. Bracwell with a spectacular catch in the deep. Hardik joins Gill in the middle.
IND 131/3 (13)
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 LIVE: Gill gets to his 50
Brilliant knock from Shubman Gill as he completes his maiden T20I fifty. Of course, his best score in T20Is so far. Is this the innings when his Gill the T20 batter arrives on world stage? He should now look to make it big.
IND 116/2 (11.4)
India vs New Zealand LIVE: India lose 2nd wicket
Rahul Tripathi falls, goes after a quick 44. Scored at 200 strike rate and he was quite angry at himself for that big shot that led to his catch being taken in the deep. Suryakumar Yadav, World No 1 batter in the world, comes in to bat at 4.
IND 93/2 (8.5)
India vs New Zealand LIVE: India launch attack
India started off shakily but now Gill and Tripathi are going all guns blazing. Tickner drops Gill on 33 in 6th over. End of powerplay and India now looking to attack every ball. Great track to bat on this.
IND 59/1 (6.1)
India vs NZ 3rd T20 LIVE: India steady
Rahul Tripathi has arrived at the crease after loss of Ishan Kishan and he is looking to attack from the word go. Gill is looking in great touch as well. India need a solid and quick stand here.
IND 30/1 (4)
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 LIVE: Ishan Kishan gone
New Zealand bring an off-spinner in form of Bracewell and he strikes, removes Ishan Kishan who has had his struggles against the off spin. He is caught in front of the stumps, LBW, umpire had no doubt in his head. Kishan went upstairs but could not save himself. Umpires call on wickets hitting so India don't lose the review.
IND 14/1 (2)
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I LIVE: Match begins
Ishan Kishan takes strikes and gets off the mark on second ball. Ben Lister will opened the attack for Black Caps. Shubman Gill opens account with a cover drive. Great start for India.
IND 7/0 (1.1)
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Updates: Playing 11s are out
Ben Lister in for Jacob Duffy. Umran comes in for Yuzvendra Chahal.
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner
India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I LIVE: India win toss
Hardik Pandya has won the all-important toss and India will bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Playing 11 coming up next.
India vs NZ 3rd T20I LIVE Updates: Playing 11?
The playing 11 of the two sides for the 3rd T20I will be announced immediately after the toss. Both teams' captains Hardik and Santner will come for the toss with the team sheet which has the details of the playing 11 and those who will be 12th man for the match. The toss will take place at 6.30 pm IST as told earlier.
India vs NZ 3rd T20: Toss at 6.30 pm IST
Important match for both the sides as the series is level at 1-1 and the winner of today's match takes the trophy. Captains Hardik Pandya and Mitchell Santner will attend the toss at 6.30 pm IST. Match starts at 7 pm IST at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 LIVE: All eyes on the pitch
India captain Hardik Pandya wa quite upset with the kind of surface on offer in the 2nd T20I at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Batting was very difficult on a super slow wicket where New Zealand got bowled out for 99 and India managed to chase it down only in the 20th over. The curator of the stadium was sacked and all eyes will now be on the wicket at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad where the third T20 is to take place.
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 LIVE: Shaw to replace Gill in 3rd T20?
There will be tough fight for places between Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill and even Ishan Kishan. Kishan and Gill have not been in best T20 form and Shaw in the squad, Hardik and Dravid could be tempted to bring a change in the playing 11. Shaw playing will give India a fresh opening pair and because the Mumbai batter is hungry for international runs, he may give just the perfect start for India in the 3rd T20 with the bat. Let's see what happens at the toss.
IND vs NZ 3rd T20: Suryakumar Yadav credits MS Dhoni for 'coolness'
Suryakumar Yadav gave tribute to former India captain MS Dhoni for 'coolness' and 'calmness' in T20I cricket. “T20 Ranchi me chalu hua tha toh calm attitude udhar se hi aaya (T20 series started in Ranchi so the calm attitude originated from there)," Suryakumar said referring to MS Dhoni.
IND vs NZ: India need to be wary of Ish Sodhi
Team India need to be wary of New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi. Over the last two years, Sodhi is the second-highest wicket-taker in T20I matches with 57 wickets in 40 games at an average of 20.24. Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga leads the list with 73 wickets in 42 T20I games.
IND vs NZ: Check Dream11 Predictions
Suryakumar Yadav or Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner or Kuldeep Yadav. Who should be your top fantasy picks?
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20: Narendra Modi Stadium is big scoring venue
The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been a big-scoring venue in T20I cricket so far. At least three of its last five games producing totals in excess of 160 in both innings, including a 224 for 2 scored at this venue as well. After a low-scoring clash in Lucknow which did not witness a single six throughout the match, fans will be hoping for some big scores in the third T20I between India and New Zealand today.
IND vs NZ 3rd T20: Suryakumar Yadav aims for SIXES record
World No. 1 T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav is just six short of hitting 100 sixes in T20I cricket. In 47 T20I matches, SKY is averaging above 47 with a strike-rate of 175.63. Can Suryakumar Yadav achieve the landmark of 100 sixes in T20I cricket today in the third T20 vs New Zealand in Ahmedabad.
IND vs NZ: Team India cricketers watch Pathaan
Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster 'Pathaan' has been breaking box office records all around the world. Team India cricketers took a break from practice in Ahmedabad to catch a show of 'Pathaan'.
India vs New Zealand: Kuldeep Yadav eyes major landmark
Kuldeep Yadav needs just four more wickets to complete 50 wickets in T20I matches. The chinaman bowler currently has 46 wickets in just 27 matches at an excellent average of just 14.21. Can he achieve this landmark in third T20 vs New Zealand in Ahmedad today?
IND vs NZ 3rd T20: Ishan Kishan needs to strike form
Ishan Kishan's 19 off 38 in the second T20I is the third-slowest innings of 30 or more balls by an opener from a Full Member country in T20Is. Kishan has failed to fire since scoring a double century in ODI against Bangladesh last year. Can the Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper find his touch in Ahmedabad for the 3rd T20 vs New Zealand.
IND vs NZ: Check Live Streaming Details
Hardik Pandya's Team India will taken on New Zealand in the third and final T20I match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today.
India vs New Zealand: Will Prithvi Shaw return to Playing XI?
Indian openers have failed to fire in T20I series against New Zealand. Prithvi Shaw could replace Shubman Gill while Umran Malik may come in for Yuzvendra Chahal.
IND vs NZ 3rd T20: India have only lost 2 bilateral series in last 10 years
Team India have won a whopping 47 out of 55 bilateral T20I matches played at home over the last 10 years. They have only lost 2 bilateral series at home in this period - to Australia in 2019 and to South Africa in 2015. Can New Zealand become the third team to beat India in a bilateral series at home?
LIVE India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Predicted XI
India Predicted XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi/Mukesh Kumar/Yuzvendra Chahal.
New Zealand Predicted XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi
LIVE India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Shaw to play?
Prithvi Shaw can play the third and final T20I against New Zealand but that would mean either Ishan Kishan or Shubman Gill will make space. Both batters have been average in the T20I series against New Zealand.
LIVE India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Score: Suryakumar Yadav ahead of Series decider
Suryakumar Yadav Plays Down on Lucknow Pitch Controversy Ahead of IND vs NZ 3rd T20I. Batter says the conditions don't matter much for him and Team India.
LIVE India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Score: Team India Release Bowler
Team India have released a bowler from the squad so he can play Ranji Trophy ahead of the India vs New Zealand third and final T20I match.
LIVE India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Score and updates: Lucknow Curator Sacked
Pitch curator of Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow has been sacked after a low scoring thriller between India and New Zealand in the second T20I of the series.
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Score and Updates: Weather Report
According to weather reports, fans can expect a full game without any rain interruption. The sky will be clear during day and night in Ahmedabad. The chances of rain are 1 percent at night and 2 percent at day time.
LIVE India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Shaw to finally play?
Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan both have failed to impress in the 2 games played so far India in the New Zealand. Will coach Dravid and captain Pandya finally give Prithvi Shaw a chance to show his skills in the all important series decider?
LIVE IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Score: Gambhir on Arshdeep
Former India batter Gautam Gambhir believes that it is important for left-arm fast-bowler Arshdeep Singh to sort out his issue of bowling no-balls. Fingers were pointed at the paceman after he gave away 27 runs in the first T20I against New Zealand.
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I LIVE: Dream11 Prediction
Keeper – Devon Conway (c)
Batsmen – Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Shubman Gill (vc)
All-rounders – Michael Bracewell, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Mitchell Santner
Bowlers – Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I LIVE: Pitch report
Average score at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad is 174 for team batting first and 166 for second innings. Overall, the condition are in favour for a T20 match at the venue.
LIVE India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Score and updates
Hardik Pandya-led Team India will eye to win the series against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium on February 1. Kiwis won the first clash of series and India replied with a win in the second match. It all comes down to the third and final T20I match of series now.
LIVE IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Score: Mukesh Kumar released
Mukesh Kumar, who was part of the India T20I Squad for the series against New Zealand has been quietly released by the team management, as per Insidesport. The pacer is playing a Ranji Trophy match against Jharkhand and has picked up two wickets as well.
LIVE India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Score and Updates: Predicted XI
Will opener Prithvi Shaw finally get a chance to showcase his skills in the 3rd T20I against New Zealand? The first two games he was on the bench and both Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan have failed to impress so far.
India Predicted XI
Shubman Gill/ Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (WK), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal/ Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh
IND vs NZ: U19 Women T20 World Cup champs to be felicitated
Before the third T20 between India and New Zealand, the victorious Indian U19 women team will be felicitated by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday at 630pm IST.
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 match in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (February 1).
