SA20 League 2023 Player Auction Highlights: Tristan Stubbs, Rilee Roussow and Marco Jansen stars of auction
Follow LIVE updates from Cape Town where the SA20 League 2023 Player auctions is taking place
Trending Photos
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of SA 20 League 2023 auction. A total of 316 cricketers from 14 different countries will go under the hammer at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Monday (September 19). The dates for SA20 league is not out yet. But the tournament will be held in January-February window of 2023. The tournament will be held across six cities which have franchises: Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, Paarl, Pretoria and Gqeberha. A total of six franchises named - Durban's Super Giants, Joburg Super Kings, MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape are part of the South Africa 20 League.
Each team has to manage their purses carefully and if needs be, the league steps in to tell them that they cannot sign a player as they would be at risk of not being able to fill their squads.
The fast-paced auction run by @iplauctioneer forces teams to think on their feet pic.twitter.com/MRm2NtK1tv — Nqobile Ndlovu (@CashNSport) September 19, 2022
What is the salary budget cap/team purse for each franchise for how many players?
Rise And Shine #SouthAfrica
D-Day is here. Here's to a memorable first-ever #SA20Auction and good luck to every team and the league organisers involved #PretoriaCapitals #CapitalsUniverse @SA20_League pic.twitter.com/AXkSAmGs1O — Pretoria Capitals (@PretoriaCapsSA) September 19, 2022
The six franchise teams have a R34 million-rand (More than Rs 15 crore) salary budget to complete their squads of 17.
This is it from live coverage of the SA20 League 2023 Player Auction. For more cricket-related updates stay tuned to Zee News.
UNSOLD list
Roston Chase, Carlos Brathwaite, Lewis Gregory, Keegan Petersen and Dean Elgar go unsold.
SET 7: Batsmen
We are now onto Set 7.#SA20Auction #SA20 pic.twitter.com/YqxKaNHIPw
— SA20_League (@SA20_League) September 19, 2022
UNSOLD list from new set
Ross Taylor, Sarel Erwee, Ibrahim Zadran and Avishka Fernando are unsold from the new set of batsman.
Adil Rashid sold to Pretoria Capitals
England international joins Pretoria for R2.4M after a serious bidding war between the Royals and Capitals.
SET 6 : Spinners
We move onto the Spinner set and the 1st player to be sold for R375 000 is Junaid Dawood.#SA20Auction #SA20 pic.twitter.com/jXkHUKBBxn
— SA20_League (@SA20_League) September 19, 2022
The Tall West Indian Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph is going to the @JSKSA20 for R2 100 000.#SA20Auction #SA20 pic.twitter.com/8q3J6dbfxG
— SA20_League (@SA20_League) September 19, 2022
Set 5
Alzarri Joseph sold to JSK for R2.1M. MI Cape Town were in the race but pulled out after Pretoria Capitals bidded R1.5M.
Latest updates!
Keshav Maharaja to Durban Super Giants for R2.5M
George Linde to MI Cape Town for R3.9M
Brydon Carse goes unsold
SET 4 - All Rounders
First up is Keemo Paul who goes to @DurbansSG for his base price of R850 000.#SA20Auction #SA20 pic.twitter.com/L0u4IKV0MT
— SA20_League (@SA20_League) September 19, 2022
If you haven't found a reason to be eXXcited, we invite you to watch the teams battle it out to get the services of 22 year old Tristan Stubbs.#SA20Auction #SA20 pic.twitter.com/Q3yrRP3Qp4
— SA20_League (@SA20_League) September 19, 2022
Players sold in the last category
George Garton for his base price of R425K to Joburg Super Kings.
Sean Williams UNSOLD
Pretoria Capitals sign Wayne Parnell for a massive R5.6M
Keemo Paul joins Durban Super Giants for R850k
Kusal Mendis is UNSOLD
Ryan Rickelton joins MI Cape Town for R500K.
Dane Vilas signs for the Paarl Royals for R3.3M
Shai Hope goes unsold!
Dane Vilas signs for Paarl Royals for R3.3 million.
Unsold from wicketkeepers so far
Dinesh Chandimal goes unsold with David Bedingham.
Update from set 2
Jason Roy joins Paarl Royals for R1.5M and Pathum Nissanka goes UNSOLD! Reeza Hendricks joins Joburg Super Kings for R4.5 million.
*HIGHEST PRICE*#SA20Auction #SA20 pic.twitter.com/qmzsATgF2w
— SA20_League (@SA20_League) September 19, 2022
Tristan Stubbs bought by Sunrisers!
Sunrisers Eastern Cape buy Tristan Stubbs for R9.2 million, he becomes the most expensive player now after MI Cape Town and Sunrisers locked horns.
Shocking!
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has no bidders, goes unsold. Janneman Malan is the next player to be announced.
Rilee Roussouw the most expensive now!
Pretoria Capitals acquire Rilee Roussouw for a massive price tag of R6.9 million, surely he was in the plans of JSK and Capitals.
Eoin Morgan goes UNSOLD
Former England skipper goes unsold, Harry Brook joins JSK as the franchise purchase their first player of the auction for R2.1 million.
22 year old Marco Jansen set the Auction alight with a price of R6 100 000.
Round 1 saw the following acquisitions
Jansen - R6 100 000
Klaasen - R4 500 000
Shamsi - R4 300 000
Pretorius - R4 100 000
VD Dussen - R3 900 000
Ngidi - R3 400 000
2 unsold players#SA20Auction pic.twitter.com/Nq8VfUBSJm
— SA20_League (@SA20_League) September 19, 2022
Sunrisers Eastern Cape with the biggest buy
Marco Jansen sold for R6.1 million, he is the most expensive player of the auction today.
SA20 Player Auction
Kaviya Maran joins Sunrisers Hyderabad on auction table in South Africa, coach Dale Steyn is all smiles, check PIC here
Klassen SOLD!
Heinrich Klassen sold to Durban Super Giants for R4.5 million. The most expensive player of the SA20 League auction so far.
MI Cape Town buy Rassie van der Dussen
R3.9 million for the South African batter as MI Cape Town acquire the player after bidding war with JSK.
Dwaine Pretorius joins Durban Super Giants
33-year-old South African joins Durban Super Giants for R4.1 million. Odean Smith is the first player to remain unsold today.
Tabraiz Shamsi joins Paarl Royals
The South Africa spinner joins Paarl Royals for R4.3 million after a pressure exchanging bid war between Pretoria Capitals and Royals.
Lungi Ngidi SOLD!
Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi joins Paarl Royals for R3.4 million after an intense bidding war between MI Cape Town and Joburg Super Kings. He is the first player to be sold at the SA Auction.
SA 20 Teams have already acquired the players mentioned below
MI Cape Town: Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran
Durban Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Reece Topley
Paarl Royals: Corbin Bosch, Obed McCoy, Jos Buttler, David Miller
Johannesburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Gerald Coetzee, Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana, Romario Shepherd
Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Aiden Markram, Ottniel Baartman
Pretoria Capitals: Anrich Nortje, Migael Pretoriu
The finer things in life, the finest cricketers in town! #WhistlesForJoburg ready for the #SA20Auction #SA20 https://t.co/FPMB4HA5Qv
— SA20_League (@SA20_League) September 19, 2022
SA20 League 2023 Player Auction Live Streaming
When and where to watch South Africa T20 league auction LIVE in India, check HERE
SA20 league player auction: Team purse, dates, venue, how to watch in India
All you need to know about South Africa T20 League auction HERE
More Stories