NewsCricket
SA20 AUCTION

SA20 League 2023 Player Auction Highlights: Tristan Stubbs, Rilee Roussow and Marco Jansen stars of auction

Follow LIVE updates from Cape Town where the SA20 League 2023 Player auctions is taking place

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 12:04 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

SA20 League 2023 Player Auction Highlights: Tristan Stubbs, Rilee Roussow and Marco Jansen stars of auction
LIVE Blog

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of SA 20 League 2023 auction. A total of 316 cricketers from 14 different countries will go under the hammer at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Monday (September 19). The dates for SA20 league is not out yet. But the tournament will be held in January-February window of 2023. The tournament will be held across six cities which have franchises: Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, Paarl, Pretoria and Gqeberha. A total of six franchises named -  Durban's Super Giants, Joburg Super Kings, MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape are part of the South Africa 20 League.

What is the salary budget cap/team purse for each franchise for how many players?

The six franchise teams have a R34 million-rand (More than Rs 15 crore) salary budget to complete their squads of 17.

20 September 2022
00:03 AM

This is it from live coverage of the SA20 League 2023 Player Auction. For more cricket-related updates stay tuned to Zee News.

21:39 PM

UNSOLD list

Roston Chase, Carlos Brathwaite, Lewis Gregory, Keegan Petersen and Dean Elgar go unsold.

21:38 PM
21:20 PM

UNSOLD list from new set

Ross Taylor, Sarel Erwee, Ibrahim Zadran and Avishka Fernando are unsold from the new set of batsman.

21:15 PM

Adil Rashid sold to Pretoria Capitals

England international joins Pretoria for R2.4M after a serious bidding war between the Royals and Capitals.

21:03 PM
20:54 PM
20:49 PM

Set 5

Alzarri Joseph sold to JSK for R2.1M. MI Cape Town were in the race but pulled out after Pretoria Capitals bidded R1.5M.

20:48 PM

Latest updates!

Keshav Maharaja to Durban Super Giants for R2.5M

George Linde to MI Cape Town for R3.9M

Brydon Carse goes unsold

20:35 PM
20:18 PM
20:18 PM

Players sold in the last category

George Garton for his base price of R425K to Joburg Super Kings.
Sean Williams UNSOLD
Pretoria Capitals sign Wayne Parnell for a massive R5.6M
Keemo Paul joins Durban Super Giants for R850k
Kusal Mendis is UNSOLD
Ryan Rickelton joins MI Cape Town for R500K.
Dane Vilas signs for the Paarl Royals for R3.3M

19:32 PM

Shai Hope goes unsold! 

Dane Vilas signs for Paarl Royals for R3.3 million.

19:28 PM

Unsold from wicketkeepers so far

Dinesh Chandimal goes unsold with David Bedingham.

19:20 PM

Update from set 2

Jason Roy joins Paarl Royals for R1.5M and Pathum Nissanka goes UNSOLD! Reeza Hendricks joins Joburg Super Kings for R4.5 million.

19:16 PM
19:05 PM

Tristan Stubbs bought by Sunrisers!

Sunrisers Eastern Cape buy Tristan Stubbs for R9.2 million, he becomes the most expensive player now after MI Cape Town and Sunrisers locked horns.

19:04 PM

Shocking!

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has no bidders, goes unsold. Janneman Malan is the next player to be announced.

18:59 PM

Rilee Roussouw the most expensive now!

Pretoria Capitals acquire Rilee Roussouw for a massive price tag of R6.9 million, surely he was in the plans of JSK and Capitals.

18:38 PM

Eoin Morgan goes UNSOLD

Former England skipper goes unsold, Harry Brook joins JSK as the franchise purchase their first player of the auction for R2.1 million.

18:34 PM
18:32 PM

Sunrisers Eastern Cape with the biggest buy

Marco Jansen sold for R6.1 million, he is the most expensive player of the auction today.

18:25 PM

SA20 Player Auction

Kaviya Maran joins Sunrisers Hyderabad on auction table in South Africa, coach Dale Steyn is all smiles, check PIC here

18:22 PM

Klassen SOLD!

Heinrich Klassen sold to Durban Super Giants for R4.5 million. The most expensive player of the SA20 League auction so far.

18:09 PM

MI Cape Town buy Rassie van der Dussen

R3.9 million for the South African batter as MI Cape Town acquire the player after bidding war with JSK.

17:57 PM

Dwaine Pretorius joins Durban Super Giants

33-year-old South African joins Durban Super Giants for R4.1 million. Odean Smith is the first player to remain unsold today.

17:44 PM

Tabraiz Shamsi joins Paarl Royals

The South Africa spinner joins Paarl Royals for R4.3 million after a pressure exchanging bid war between Pretoria Capitals and Royals.

17:35 PM

Lungi Ngidi SOLD!

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi joins Paarl Royals for R3.4 million after an intense bidding war between MI Cape Town and Joburg Super Kings. He is the first player to be sold at the SA Auction.

17:32 PM

SA 20 Teams have already acquired the players mentioned below

MI Cape Town: Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran

Durban Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Reece Topley

Paarl Royals: Corbin Bosch, Obed McCoy, Jos Buttler, David Miller

Johannesburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Gerald Coetzee, Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana, Romario Shepherd

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Aiden Markram, Ottniel Baartman

Pretoria Capitals: Anrich Nortje, Migael Pretoriu

16:58 PM
16:42 PM

SA20 League 2023 Player Auction Live Streaming

When and where to watch South Africa T20 league auction LIVE in India, check HERE

16:41 PM

SA20 league player auction: Team purse, dates, venue, how to watch in India

All you need to know about South Africa T20 League auction HERE

SA20 auctionSouth Africa t20 leaguesa20 auction player listsouth africa t20 league teams

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Baduan Masjid' or 'Mahadev's Temple'?
DNA Video
DNA: Dream of riding bike in air to come true!
DNA Video
DNA: Futuristic electric plane is here!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Crimes' on 'Black Friday'
DNA Video
DNA: India's diplomatic success in Samarkand
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of those who are making 'Kartavya path' a 'Garbage Path'
DNA Video
DNA: Cheetah to return to India after 75 years
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu dominated village a property of Waqf board?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the fast spreading Khalistani virus