An all-round performance by bowlers followed by a superb opening partnership by openers helped Afghanistan register a thumping win over Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in the opening encounter of Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium when the two sides met in the opener. Rahmatullah Gurbaz scored an impressive 40 runs in just 18 balls with the help of three boundaries and four sixes. He batted with a strike rate of 222. His partner Hazratullah Zazai scored 37 runs in just 28 balls with five boundaries and a six in it.

Tight bowling and a three-wicket haul by Fazalhaq Farooqi helped Afghanistan bundle out Sri Lanka for 105. Afghanistan were in control of the proceedings against Sri Lanka who lost eight wickets after Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field.

The top batting order of Lanka - Pathum Nissanka (3), Kusal Mendis (2) and Charith Asalanka (0) were dismissed cheaply. Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Danushka Gunthilaka added 44 runs for the fourth wicket before Danushka Gunathilaka was dismissed on 17 runs. After registering a record win against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka will be looking for revenge against Nabi's side on Saturday (September 3)