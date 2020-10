Live Score Updates, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 29: Chennai Super Kings win toss, opt to bat first against SunRisers Hyderabad

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match number 29 of IPL 2020 between SunRisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings which is all set to begin shortly at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday (October 13).

Both teams have already played each other in this edition, where SRH was victorious by a narrow margin of 7 runs.

Since then, CSK have waned further due to some dismal batting performances and currently sit at a lowly seventh spot in the points table - with a disappointing five losses from their seven games.

The firepower in their ranks has disappointed so far with the likes of Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav and captain cool MS Dhoni himself being utter failures with the bat.

SRH too have been mediocre at best with the bat so far but have still fared better than CSK. They occupy the fifth spot in the points table with three wins and four losses.

The side led by their charismatic skipper David Warner would be dejected after losing out their last game against Rajasthan Royals from a winning position. Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag completed a dramatic turnaround for Rajasthan.

SRH have blown hot and cold so far in the competition. They are desperately lacking a big-hitter at the death with the entire responsibility for the same falling on the shoulders of Kane Williamson.

They would perhaps be thinking about bringing in Jason Holder into the squad for the power-hitting role.

SRH can still draw satisfaction from their bowling department – led by the wily Rashid Khan, they are capable of defending any total.

Thus, SRH with their strong bowling attack will start as favourites in this one against CSK – who have been inept with the bat so far.

Here are the live updates: