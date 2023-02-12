LIVE Updates | WPL Player Auction 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur Calls it 'Game-Changer'
LIVE Updates | Women's Premier League 2023 (WPL T20 Auction 2023): Follow LIVE action from the first-ever WPL 2023 players auction in Mumbai today (February 13).
Trending Photos
The first-ever Women Premier League's auction is all set to take place on Monday (February 13), just two days after one of the most important tournaments in women's cricket began in South Africa. As the women cricketers fight for their countries at the T20 World Cup 2023, the WPL 2023 will take place in India. As per the latest update from BCCI, a total of 409 players are set to go under the hammer on Monday. Interestingly, it is worth noting that a total of 1525 players had registered for the WPL auction in Mumbai today.
The highest bracket of the Women's Premier League is decided to be at Rs 50 Lakhs. The likes of India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and star opener Smriti Mandhana are some of the many names in that bracket. A total of five WPL teams will play against each other in the inaugural Women's Premier League 2023 season. The teams are Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Giants, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz, and Mumbai Indians.
Follow all the LIVE Updates from the Women Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction here.
WPL: Harmanpreet Kaur calls the auction a 'game-changer'
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur is pumped up about the first-ever Women's Premier League auction. "I think it is going to be a game-changer, not only for India but for the world as well. We are excited about it," said Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur in a video posted by BCCI.
_ _ "It's going to be a game changer."
From @ImHarmanpreet & @mandhana_smriti
to @Deepti_Sharma06 & @Danni_Wyatt - they are excited for the #WPLAuction _ _
ARE YOU_@wplt20 pic.twitter.com/mM3RAJuGTP
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 12, 2023
WPL 2023: Amanda Wellington can't wait for Auction to begin
New Zealand cricketer Amanda Wellington can't wait for the first-ever WPL auction to begin. Which team will Amanda play for in WPL 2023 next month?
Less than 24 hours to go _ #WPLAuction #WPL https://t.co/VvNJi4422w
— Amanda Wellington (@amandajadew) February 12, 2023
WPL Auction 2023: Live Streaming, All you need to know
The first-ever Women's Premier League Auction will get underway in Mumbai at 230pm today. Check all you need to know about the WPL Auction
When and Where to watch WPL Auction 2023 Live Here.
WPL Auction: Delhi Capitals eye exciting squad
Delhi Capitals are all set to construct their squad for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League 2023 at the Player Auction in Mumbai on Monday. Speaking ahead of the historic day for Indian cricket, Delhi Capitals Head Coach Jonathan Batty said, "We are very excited about the WPL Auction. We have worked on our strategy for the Auction. We have a lot of people in the Delhi Capitals staff, who have worked on numerous IPL Auctions. We are using their knowledge."
WPL 2023: Jhulan Goswami and Mumbai Indians headed to auction
Former India pacer Jhulan Goswami and Mumbai Indians franchise are headed to the first-ever WPL Auction 2023 today. Who will be MI's top buys?
Smiling before a big & bold leap! _____#WPL#DeviekaPalshikaar #CharlotteEdwards & #LydiaGreenway #AllSmiles #LetsGo #Happy #Weekend pic.twitter.com/aQHtukT1Da
— Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) February 11, 2023
WPL 2023 Auction: All-rounders in demand
Some of the best all-rounders in the world - Sophie Devine (NZ), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Nat Sciver-Brunt (England), Deandra Dottin (WI) and Marizanne Kapp (SA) - have the potential to trigger bidding wars. Ash Gardner (Australia), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Amelia Kerr (NZ), Chamari Athapaththu (SL) and Sune Luus (SA) - will be in top demand at the inaugural Women's Premier League 2023 auction. Who will go for the maximum amount in this list?
LIVE Women Premier League 2023 Auction: Top players
Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur are some of the players to look out for at the WPL 2023 auction taking place on Monday (February 13) in Mumbai India.
LIVE WPL 2023 Auction Updates: Livestream details
The Women Premier League 2023 (WPL) will take place on Monday (February 13) in Mumbai India. Below are the details to watch the mega auction in India.
TV – Sports18 NetworkTV – Sports18 Network
Live Streaming – Jio Cinema App & Website
LIVE WPL 2023 auction updates: Top targets
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana are expected to be the top targets for the Women Premier league (WPL) 2023 auctions. Other than these, some of the overseas player will also be the top targets for every franchise.
LIVE WPL 2023 Auction Updates: Rodrigues excited for auction
Indian cricketerer Jemimah Rodrigues shared her journey and excitement, ahead of the inaugural WPL Players Auction which will be live on JioCinema and Sports18.
LIVE WPL 2023 Auction Updates: Players who can cause bidding war
Smriti Mandhana to Harmanpreet Kaur, check cricketers who can cause bidding wars at the Women Premier League (WPL) auction on Monday (February 13).
LIVE WPL 2023 Auction: Budget details
Each team will have a budget of Rs 12 crore at the WPL 2023 auction. Each franchise must getween between 15 and 18 players, seven of whom can be overseas players.
LIVE Women Premier League Auction: History to be written
The WPL 2023 is an advancement for women's cricket in India and all over the globe. For the country, it is a female version of the Indian Premier League. The tournament will begin from March 4, 2023.
LIVE Updates WPL 2023 Auction: Hello!
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Women Premier League (WPL) auction taking place in Mumbai on Monday (February 13). Stay tuned!
More Stories