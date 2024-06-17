Advertisement
LOCKIE FERGUSON

Lockie Ferguson Bowls Four Maidens For Three Wickets vs PNG In T20 World Cup 2024, Achieves 'Rarest' Feat History

Ferguson, who played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2024, executed a bowling masterclass that left the cricketing world in awe.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2024, 11:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Lockie Ferguson etched his name into the annals of cricket history with a performance that will be remembered for ages. On Monday, during New Zealand's clash against Papua New Guinea in Match 39 of the T20 World Cup 2024 at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, the express pacer delivered an extraordinary spell, bowling four consecutive maidens while claiming three wickets. His remarkable feat has set a new benchmark in T20 World Cup history, showcasing his sheer brilliance and control.

The Unprecedented Feat

Ferguson, who played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2024, executed a bowling masterclass that left the cricketing world in awe. Not a single run was conceded off his 24 deliveries, a feat unparalleled in the T20 World Cup. This remarkable achievement surpasses the previous best held by Tim Southee, who recorded figures of 3/4 against Uganda. The only comparable performance in T20 internationals was by Canada's Saad Bin Zafar, who bowled 2/0 against Panama in 2021.

The Match Breakdown

From the outset, Ferguson was in devastating form. Coming in to bowl in the 5th over, with PNG at 14/1, he immediately made an impact by dismissing PNG skipper Assad Vala for a 16-ball 6, thanks to a sharp catch at slips by Daryl Mitchell. Ferguson's second over was equally lethal, and by his third, PNG were reeling at 16/2. His relentless accuracy and pace continued to trouble the PNG batters, leading to the wickets of Charles Amini and Chad Soper in successive overs. By the time he finished his spell, PNG was effectively subdued, managing only two leg byes off his bowling.

New Zealand’s Dominant Bowling Display

Ferguson's phenomenal spell was the highlight of a comprehensive bowling performance by New Zealand. The Blackcaps, despite being eliminated from the tournament, showed immense pride and professionalism. Alongside Ferguson, every bowler chipped in, leading to PNG being bowled out for a paltry 78 in 19.4 overs. Tim Southee set the tone early with a breakthrough, and Ferguson capitalized on the early pressure, ensuring PNG never had a chance to recover.

A Mixed Campaign for New Zealand

While Ferguson’s historic feat provided a high note, New Zealand’s overall campaign in the T20 World Cup 2024 was disappointing. The Kiwi batters struggled throughout the tournament, leading to their premature exit. This match, however, demonstrated their potential and the talent within their ranks, offering a glimmer of hope for the future.

Ferguson's Consistency and Brilliance

Lockie Ferguson has been a standout performer in this World Cup, consistently delivering when it mattered most. His ability to maintain a wicket-taking threat in every game showcases his importance to the New Zealand setup. Despite the team’s underwhelming performance, Ferguson’s contributions have been a silver lining, and his latest record only solidifies his status as one of the premier fast bowlers in the T20 format.

TAGS

