LPL 2021: Dambulla Giants defeat Colombo Stars in a nail-biting thriller

Dambulla Giants defeated Colombo Stars by 1 run in the Lanka Premier League on Saturday (December 11). Batting first, Dambulla Giants posted a total of 138 for 9 in their 20 overs.

Opening batter Niroshan Dickwella top-scored for Dambulla Giants with 30. Other contributors were Shoaib Maqsood with an innings of 24 runs from 22 balls and Phil Salt with an innings of 21 runs from 18 balls.

Jeffrey Vandersay and Ravi Rampaul were the picks of the bowlers for Colombo Stars with figures of 3/23 and 3/27.

Dambulla Giants : 138/9 (20 ov)

Colombo Stars : 137/8 (20 ov)

Giants won by 1 run

The Colombo Stars couldn't find a way to get their chase going as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Dinesh Chandimal kept the Stars' hopes alive with a strong performance of 65* runs from 40 balls, but no one was there to keep the momentum going at the other end.

Chandimal knocked 4 boundaries and 3 sixes, taking the game deep on his own and the Stars needed 6 runs from the very last ball. However, Chandimal could only manage a boundary and the Stars lost the game by 2 runs.

Dambulla Giants best bowler of the game was Tharindu Ratnake who took 3 wickets, giving only 18 runs off the 24 balls bowled.

