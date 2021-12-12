हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
LPL 2021

LPL 2021: Dambulla Giants defeat Colombo Stars in a nail-biting thriller

Dambulla Giants defeated Colombo Stars by 1 run in the Lanka Premier League on Saturday. Batting first, Dambulla Giants posted a total of 138 for 9 in their 20 overs.

LPL 2021: Dambulla Giants defeat Colombo Stars in a nail-biting thriller
Source: Twitter

Dambulla Giants defeated Colombo Stars by 1 run in the Lanka Premier League on Saturday (December 11). Batting first, Dambulla Giants posted a total of 138 for 9 in their 20 overs.

Opening batter Niroshan Dickwella top-scored for Dambulla Giants with 30. Other contributors were Shoaib Maqsood with an innings of 24 runs from 22 balls and Phil Salt with an innings of 21 runs from 18 balls.

Jeffrey Vandersay and Ravi Rampaul were the picks of the bowlers for Colombo Stars with figures of 3/23 and 3/27.

The Colombo Stars couldn't find a way to get their chase going as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Dinesh Chandimal kept the Stars' hopes alive with a strong performance of 65* runs from 40 balls, but no one was there to keep the momentum going at the other end.

Chandimal knocked 4 boundaries and 3 sixes, taking the game deep on his own and the Stars needed 6 runs from the very last ball. However, Chandimal could only manage a boundary and the Stars lost the game by 2 runs.

Dambulla Giants best bowler of the game was Tharindu Ratnake who took 3 wickets, giving only 18 runs off the 24 balls bowled.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
LPL 2021CricketDambulla GiantsColombo StarsDinesh Chandimal
Next
Story

Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: Sachin Tendulkar leads cricket fraternity in wishing Yuvi as he turns 40

Must Watch

PT20M36S

Government's big decision on bank deposit insurance