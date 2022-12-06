LPL 2022 Colombo Stars vs Kandy Falcons Live Streaming and Dream11: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage of Lankan Premier League 2022 on Live & Online?

On December 6, the Colombo Stars and the Kandy Falcons will square off at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in the second game of the Lankan Premier League. The Colombo Stars advanced to the elimination rounds the previous season but fell to the Dambulla Giants. The Stars would be expecting to perform better this year and begin their campaign against the Kandy Falcons on a winning note. The Stars will be counting on Angelo Matthews, a force to be reckoned with, to make a difference. Wanindu Hasaragna, who has made the transition after playing for the Jaffna team for two seasons, will boost the Kandy Falcons, on the other side.

When will the LPL 2022 match Colombo Stars vs Kandy Falcons start?

The game is scheduled to be played on December 6, Tuesday.

Where will the LPL 2022 match Colombo Stars vs Kandy Falcons be played?

Colombo Stars vs Kandy Falcons game will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota.

What time will the LPL 2022 match Colombo Stars vs Kandy Falcons begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the LPL 2022 match Colombo Stars vs Kandy Falcons match?

Colombo Stars vs Kandy Falcons game will be televised on Sony Six channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the LPL 2022 match Colombo Stars vs Kandy Falcons match?

Colombo Stars vs Kandy Falcons match is available to be streamed live on the Sony LIV app.

LPL 2022 Colombo Stars vs Kandy Falcons Dream11

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Vice-Captain: Pathum Nissanka

Wicketkeepers: Niroshan Dickwella, Minod Bhanuka

Batsmen: Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Andre Fletcher, Charith Asalanka

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Benny Howell

Bowlers: Fabian Allen, Naveen-ul-Haq, R Sheperd

LPL 2022 Colombo Stars vs Kandy falcons Predicted Playing XI

Colombo Stars probable playing XI: Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, R Sheperd, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Benny Howell, Karim Janat, Jeffrey Vandersay, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kasun Rajitha

Kandy Falcons probable playing XI: Minod Bhanuka, Andre Fletcher, Pathum Nissanka, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Najibullah Zadran, Kamindu Mendis, Fabian Allen, Ashan Priyanjan, Isuru Udana, Carlos Braithwaite, Matheesha Pathirana