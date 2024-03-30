Advertisement
LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS VS PUNJAB KINGS DREAM11 TIPS AND PREDICTION

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Team Prediction LSG vs PBKS T20 Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 Team Player List, Punjab Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 30, 2024, 11:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints

The upcoming IPL clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings in Lucknow sparks anticipation after their explosive encounter in Mohali. Lucknow's pitch dynamics, influenced by soil colour, present challenges and opportunities, with low bounce expected on a red-soil pitch favouring quicks over spinners. LSG's pace unit faces scrutiny against the Kings' balanced attack, prompting strategic decisions, despite their reliance on home-ground advantage. Both teams boast formidable batting line-ups, with stars like de Kock, Rahul, Dhawan, and Livingstone promising big hits. LSG's delay in unleashing Shamar Joseph hints at strategic patience, while Kings seek consistency, particularly from Bairstow.

Tactical depth is emphasized, with LSG considering spin options and Kings making strategic substitutions. Key player matchups include Rahul vs. Rabada and Padikkal vs. Arshdeep, influencing match outcomes. Insights from past encounters, such as Pooran's approach against Patel and Dhawan's struggles against Krunal, inform strategic considerations. The historical performance of Ekana Stadium underscores the importance of adaptability for both teams. This summary provides a concise overview of the upcoming IPL clash, highlighting key factors shaping the match's outcome.

Also Read: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where To Watch LSG vs PBKS Match No.11 In India Online And On TV Channel?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024: Dream11

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Jitesh Sharma

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan (vc), Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Sam Curran

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024: Playing XIs

LSG probable playing XI: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur.

PBKS probable playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024: Full Squad

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Amit Mishra, David Willey, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

