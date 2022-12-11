Mayank Agarwal and wife Aashita Sood blessed with a BABY BOY, new Parents share first PIC

Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal and his wife Ashita Sood were blessed with a baby boy on Thursday (December 8). The Indian opening batter shared the picture on his Instagram after becoming father for the first time. Mayank had married Aashita on June 4, 2018 after spending years dating each other. Mayank had made a special proposal for marriage to his then girlfriend. He had proposed her in most romantic way in London after they were engaged in January of 2018. After more than four years of marriage, they have been blessed with their first baby. He has named his baby boy Aayansh.

Mayank posted the picture of parents holding the baby boy and wrote: "With our hearts full of gratitude, we introduce Aayansh. The first Ray of light, a part of US & a Gift of God."

See first pic of Mayank Agarwal's baby boy:

With our hearts full of gratitude, we introduce Aayansh __



The first Ray of light, a part of US & a Gift of God__



08.12.2022 __ pic.twitter.com/mPqW7FTSjl — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) December 11, 2022

Aashita, Aayansh's mother is daughter of top policeman Praveen Sood. Mayank and Aashita's wedding was a simple affair as the couple wanted just family and close friends to attend their special day.

Mayank's cricket career:

Mayank is a constant in India's Test squad. He is a Test opener for India in the longest format of the game. He has featured for India in 21 Tests, scoring 1488 runs at an average of 41.33 with the highest score of 243. He has 4 Test hundreds to his name as well as 2 double hundres. Not to forget the six fifties he has scored.

Mayank has also played in 5 ODIs for India. But his white-ball career has not really peaked yet. He has a mere 86 runs at an average of 17.2 with no hundreds or fifties.

Mayank has been a success in Indian Premier League. In 113 matches, Mayank has scored 2331 runs at an average of 22.63 with one hundred and 12 fiftties to his name.