Meet Sachin Dhas; Son Of Kabaddi Player Who Has Set U-19 World Cup 2024

In the ongoing U19 World Cup 2024, the Indian cricket team is making headlines, and among the emerging talents is Sachin Dhas, who recently played a remarkable innings against Nepal. Wearing jersey number 10, Sachin Dhas has not only the name and jersey but has delivered a performance reminiscent of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin Dhas hails from Beed district in Maharashtra and shares a special connection with cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar. His father, Sanjay Dhas, an ardent fan of Tendulkar, named him after the cricket legend.

Sachin Dhas 116(101) and Captain Uday Saharan 100(107) smashed a brilliant hundred for India U19 against Nepal U19 in the Super 6 in the ICC U19 World Cup 2024. __



Well played boys!

Journey to U19 World Cup

Sachin Dhas showcased his cricketing prowess early on, playing for Kolhapur Tuskers in the Maharashtra Premier League in 2023. Despite a modest start in the initial matches of the tournament, Dhas has risen to prominence in the U19 World Cup.

The Spectacular Innings

In the crucial match against Nepal, Sachin Dhas delivered a stellar performance, scoring a century. Playing at number five, Dhas faced 101 balls, smashing 11 boundaries and 3 sixes, reaching a total of 116 runs. This innings played a pivotal role as India posted a formidable score of 295/8 in 50 overs.

Partnership with Uday Saharan

Sachin Dhas's century was part of a remarkable partnership with captain Uday Saharan, who also scored a century in the same match. The duo's 215-run partnership for the fourth wicket set a record in the history of U19 World Cups.

Sachin Dhas: Beyond Cricket

Born in Beed, Maharashtra, Sachin Dhas comes from a family deeply rooted in sports. His father, Sanjay Dhas, not only named him after Sachin Tendulkar but is also associated with cricket. Sanjay Dhas played for Kolhapur Tuskers in the 2023 Maharashtra Premier League.

Rising in Regional Cricket

Sachin Dhas's cricketing journey began at the age of fourteen, representing Maharashtra at the state level. His consistent performances led to his selection in the Maharashtra Cricket Association, and he has now secured a spot in the U19 World Cup.

Future Prospects

With a shining performance in the U19 World Cup and a century against Nepal, Sachin Dhas is attracting attention not only for his cricketing skills but also for his connection with Sachin Tendulkar. As he continues to make a mark, there's a possibility that he might soon catch the eye of the senior Indian cricket team.