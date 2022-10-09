Meme fest begins as Urvashi Rautela follows Rishabh Pant to Australia, check best reactions

Star Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has already landed in Australia with Team India to take part in the T20 World Cup 2022. This is Pant's third World Cup. He has been part of ODI World Cup squad in 2019 and took part in the T20 World Cup last year in Dubai as well. All eyes will be on him especially because he has not done too well in this format. The fact that he has been picked over Sanju Samson will put extra pressure on his shoulders. Pant is expected to feature in the playing 11 vs Pakistan which is India's first match of the tournament on October 23 at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

On Sunday, Urvashi Rautela, who is rumoured to be Ex girlfriend of Rishabh Pant posted picture of her in a flight enroute Australia. For the uninitiated, for a month or two, a lot has happened between Pant and Rautela. The actress had made headlines when she indirectly said that Pant used to call her many times for a meet up and that he was madly in love. Pant later asked Urvashi to leave him and stop making such baseless statements, calling her 'didi'. Urvashi replied by calling him 'chotu bhaiya'. Since then, Urvashi has made appearances during the Asia Cup matches in Dubai and then went viral for apologising to Pant to eventually take back the apology.

The Pant-Urvashi saga is not ending any time soon it seems as she is travelling to Australia now, where the T20 World Cup will be played from October 16 to November 13.

The fans began a meme fest on Urvashi and Pant. Some of the hilarious ones are listed below:

Expect Urvashi to attend the India vs Pakistan match at MCG now, which is one of the biggest sports clashes in the world. India and Pakistan have played 3 T20Is in last 365 days, Pakistan winning 2 while India have won 1.