MI vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants In Wankhede Stadium, , 7:30PM IST, Mumbai

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face off in a match that is more about pride than progression, as both teams have struggled this season. MI is currently at the bottom of the points table, while LSG could finish as high as sixth if they win decisively and other results go their way. This game marks the end of the current three-year auction cycle, making it potentially the last time several players from both teams play together.

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, central figures for MI, have had disappointing seasons. Rohit has only managed 52 runs in his last six innings, and Hardik has struggled both with the bat and the ball. Similarly, LSG started strong but faltered in the latter part of the season, with their top order failing to impress and their overall batting approach under scrutiny.

The match will be played at Wankhede Stadium, where MI has a strong record. Both teams are looking to end their seasons on a high note before turning their attention to the upcoming T20 World Cup and next season’s mega-auction. The conditions are expected to favor batting, potentially leading to a high-scoring game.

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Naveen-ul-Haq, Arshad Khan

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-captain: Marcus Stoinis

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants: Playing XI

Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara.

Lucknow Super Giants predicted playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants: Full Squads

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Devdutt Padikkal, Prerak Mankad, Manimaran Siddharth, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ashton Turner, Amit Mishra, Arshin Kulkarni, Kyle Mayers, Matt Henry, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Mohammad Nabi, Kumar Kartikeya, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Harvik Desai, Gerald Coetzee, Arjun Tendulkar, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka