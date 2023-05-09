topStoriesenglish2605254
VIRAT KOHLI

Watch: Virat Kohli's Heartwarming Act For Ball Boy At Wankhede Stadium Steals The Show

Kohli has scored 419 runs in 10 innings of IPL 2023 at a strike rate of 135.19, with six half-centuries to his name, the most by any batter in the tournament.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 07:27 PM IST

The ongoing IPL 2023 season has become the most fiercely contested edition ever, with five teams having 10 points each and two teams on eight. The results of the remaining 17 league matches will have a significant bearing on these teams' chances of making it to the playoffs. Among the five teams on 10 points each, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. Both teams will be eager to secure their sixth win of the season after suffering defeats in their previous matches.

Ahead of the match, there was a heartwarming incident involving RCB's skipper Virat Kohli that went viral on social media. As he was walking up the stairs after his practice session at the Wankhede, one of the ball boys called him and requested for his bat. Kohli, who has been in decent form in the ongoing tournament, stopped to listen to the request and then signalled a staff to hand over one of his bats to the boy.

Kohli has scored 419 runs in 10 innings of IPL 2023 at a strike rate of 135.19, with six half-centuries to his name, the most by any batter in the tournament. However, his strike rate after the powerplay has been criticised for derailing RCB's scoring rate and affecting their overall total. With 31 matches against Mumbai Indians, Kohli has scored 851 runs, which is the third-highest by any batter in IPL history.

The match between RCB and MI will be crucial for both teams as they look to secure their place in the playoffs. Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL champions, are known for their strong performances in the latter half of the tournament and will be eager to bounce back from their recent defeat. On the other hand, RCB will be looking to improve their overall performance and avoid any further slip-ups as they aim to lift their maiden IPL trophy.

