Michael Vaughan Drops India, Pakistan From His T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinalists Prediction, Gets Brutally Trolled

Former England captain Michael Vaughan likes social media. He is known for making bold statements and prediction. Many a times, he get roasted for a controversial opinion or sharing a wrong news. Vaughan, however, is unbothered and keeps his social media very informal. He also likes banters with some players from his time. For example, Vaughan vs Wasim Jaffer is a great social media fight that always goes on, especially when India and England are playing.

A day after India's T20 World Cup squad was announced, Vaughan sent out another tweet, predicting the four semifinalists of the upcoming mega event in USA and West Indies. He picked England, Australia, South Africa and West Indies as the semifinalists, ignorning the last edition's semifinalists India, Pakistan New Zealand. India an Pakistan fans roasted the former captain for his picks and said that he is wrong at so many levels.

Vaughan picked England, South Africa and West Indies as semifinalists but this is not going to happen because of the way groupings have been done. There are five teams each in group of four in the first stage. Seeds have been decided for each group. India, Pakistan, for example are seeded 1 and 2 in Group A. Likewise, England and Australia in Group B, New Zealand and West Indies in Group C and South Africa, Sri Lanka in Group D. Irrespective of where they finish in the table at the end of the group stage, if these top 2 seeded teams qualify for Super 8s, they will to Super 8s as per their seedings. the top two teams from each of the four groups will move into the Super Eight stage of the competition. Teams seeded first and second in their groups in the first round will retain that seeding in the next stage regardless of their final position on group table, provided they qualify for the Super Eight stage.

That is why England, South Africa and West Indies won't be in the same group in the Super 8 stages, if they qualify. Vaughan was told about the same and asked to firstly, understand the group stage system and how it works before picking his semifinalists.

Take a look at the reactions:

India and Pakistan are in same group in the first stage and there are high chances that these two can meet each other again in the semifinals. That will be something the fans from both the sides of the border will be praying and hoping for.