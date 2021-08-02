हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Yuvraj Singh

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli's fans attack Yuvraj Singh online for THIS reason

Yuvraj Singh retired from the sport in 2019, when Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni along with the Indian unit were taking part in the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh celebrated Friendship Day by sharing a beautiful montage on Instagram, which featured several cricketers. The post also had a classic Bollywood number "Yeh Dosti" from iconic movie Sholay running in the background.  

"To a lifetime of friendship #HappyFriendshipDay,” Yuvraj captioned his post. Several celebrities and fans were quick to react to Yuvraj's post and popular tennis star Sania Mirza too was among the many. However, the tennis star pointed out that while Yuvraj included several people in the montage, he forgot to add a picture of the two. “Cute but I am quite offended not to be in this video motu #justsaying,” Sania's comment read on the post. 

While Sania tried to pull Yuvraj's legs, many fans were not very impressed with the cricketer's post. They were quick to point out that while Yuvraj had shared pictures with many former teammates like Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh and other, the montage didn't feature MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. 

Here's how they reacted: 

Yuvraj retired from the sport in 2019, when Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni along with the Indian unit were taking part in the ICC Cricket World Cup. After hanging his boot, Yuvraj has been seen in franchise cricket and was also a part of the India Legends side in the Road Safety World Series.

