MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli's fans attack Yuvraj Singh online for THIS reason

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh celebrated Friendship Day by sharing a beautiful montage on Instagram, which featured several cricketers. The post also had a classic Bollywood number "Yeh Dosti" from iconic movie Sholay running in the background.

"To a lifetime of friendship #HappyFriendshipDay,” Yuvraj captioned his post. Several celebrities and fans were quick to react to Yuvraj's post and popular tennis star Sania Mirza too was among the many. However, the tennis star pointed out that while Yuvraj included several people in the montage, he forgot to add a picture of the two. “Cute but I am quite offended not to be in this video motu #justsaying,” Sania's comment read on the post.

While Sania tried to pull Yuvraj's legs, many fans were not very impressed with the cricketer's post. They were quick to point out that while Yuvraj had shared pictures with many former teammates like Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh and other, the montage didn't feature MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Its nice not to see @msdhoni in your pictures, like father like son. U were responsible for the WCT20 defeat against SL ,bcz of him u played that series and u failed him in the final. — (@Rahul3827) August 1, 2021

Without ms and virat ur carrier would ended in 2013 Itself ,lost respect on gauti and yuvi nowadays,, such a hypocrites and jealous ppl — Dr. selvaram (@selvaram007) August 1, 2021

Jab tak kaam tha tab tak friendship — Mayursinh Jadeja (@jadejamayur010) August 1, 2021

Why he didn't mention MSD in even single frame, they aren't friends??, As per my cricket knowledge, they both are friends, but why yuvraj did like this — Harish Kum@r (@HarishDongala) August 1, 2021

No virat... No mahi.... No raina.... And you said friendship pahli baar yuvraj or unke papa same lge h — Narpat Choudhary (@choudharymahi07) August 1, 2021

At every single point I was expecting Virat’s dance video in Yuvraj’s wedding.

But 2017 ke bad se shayad they are not that good friends. So it’s ok. — Parth Tyagi (@parthtyagi21) August 1, 2021

Yuvraj retired from the sport in 2019, when Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni along with the Indian unit were taking part in the ICC Cricket World Cup. After hanging his boot, Yuvraj has been seen in franchise cricket and was also a part of the India Legends side in the Road Safety World Series.