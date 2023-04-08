Watch: MS Dhoni Inaugurates 2011 World Cup Victory Memorial at Wankhede Stadium, Built At The Spot Of His Iconic Six

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the captain who led India to victory in the ICC ODI World Cup 2011, inaugurated a memorial at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to commemorate Team India's historic win. The memorial has been built at the spot where Dhoni famously hit the winning six in the final against Sri Lanka. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) constructed the memorial as a tribute to India's triumph in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup.

One six for the man. One billion dreams for India.

One six for the man. One billion dreams for India.

Time to memoralise it!

In the final, Sri Lanka batted first and posted a challenging total of 274/6 in their 50 overs. Mahela Jayawardene scored an unbeaten century (103*) while skipper Kumar Sangakkara (48), Nuwan Kulasekara (32), and Thisara Perera (22*) also contributed to the total. Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan took two wickets each, while Harbhajan Singh claimed one wicket.

In response, India lost two quick wickets, Virender Sehwag for a duck and Sachin Tendulkar for 18. However, Gautam Gambhir (97) and Virat Kohli (35) steadied the ship with an 83-run partnership. Gambhir then combined with skipper MS Dhoni (91*) to put on a match-winning stand of 109 for the fourth wicket. Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh (21*) then guided India to victory with an unbeaten 54-run stand for the fifth wicket.

The 2011 World Cup victory was a historic moment for Indian cricket, as it was the first time India had won the tournament in 28 years. In another historic moment, India will be hosting the 2023 Cricket World Cup in its entirety, for the first time ever. The International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the logo of the upcoming tournament on April 2, the same day that the Indian team led by MS Dhoni lifted the ICC trophy in 2011. This event will be a significant milestone in Indian cricket history and is expected to draw massive crowds and generate significant interest from cricket fans worldwide.