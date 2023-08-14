MS Dhoni Is Favourite Cricketer Of THIS BJP Union Minister

In a recent interactive session on Instagram, Union Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani, currently at the helm of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, candidly shared her favourite cricketer. When posed with the question, "Who is your favourite cricketer?" Irani, a former actress boasting an impressive 1.3 million followers on the platform, conveyed her admiration by unveiling three stickers of none other than the former Indian cricket captain, MS Dhoni.

Renowned for his illustrious cricketing career and exceptional leadership skills, Dhoni has undeniably secured his place as one of the most celebrated cricketers globally. The 42-year-old icon has masterminded India's triumph in all three ICC trophies – the T20 World Cup in 2007, the ODI World Cup in 2011, and the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Hailing from Ranchi, Dhoni's influence has been equally dominant in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he shares the record for most titles won by a captain. Under his captaincy, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinched the championship on five occasions, a feat matched only by Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI).

Having retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020, Dhoni leaves behind a trailblazing legacy. His remarkable career spanned across 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 100 T20Is, amassing a staggering 17,266 runs, including 16 centuries and 106 half-centuries.

Earlier today, former pace bowler Venkatesh Prasad has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the Indian cricket team's performance, particularly following their recent loss to the West Indies in a T20I series. Prasad highlighted a worrisome aspect by reminding the cricketing world that the West Indies had failed to qualify for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia last year. He underscored that losing to a team that couldn't secure a spot in such a prestigious tournament is cause for significant concern.

While India managed to secure a 2-1 victory in the ODI series against the West Indies this month, Prasad didn't hesitate to criticize the team's overall performance, which fell short of expectations. Known for his candid commentary on Team India's progress, Prasad took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to express his frustration over the team's lackluster showing. He asserted that India's performance over the past year or so has been far from exceptional, emphasizing the urgent need for introspection. Prasad called for accountability, suggesting that it's time to address these losses rather than sweeping them "under the carpet."