Revving Up Memories: Viral Video Of MS Dhoni Taming Yamaha RD350 In Ranchi - Watch

In a recent viral video on social media, former Indian cricket team captain and Chennai Super Kings skipper, MS Dhoni, showcased his undying passion for bikes as he was spotted riding one of his favourite motorcycles, the legendary Yamaha RD350, in his hometown of Ranchi. This video has once again ignited the fascination with Dhoni's love for the iconic RD350 Yamaha and the story behind it.

The Iconic Yamaha RD350: A Timeless Love Affair

Among all the motorcycles associated with MS Dhoni, the Yamaha RD350 stands out as a true legend. Known as the Rajdoot in India, this bike has a cult following that extends far and wide. Dhoni's choice of the RD350 as his first motorcycle highlights its enduring charm.

The RD350 is renowned for its distinctive two-stroke engine, which provided exhilarating performance during its heyday. Despite its age, the RD350 continues to captivate the hearts of motorcycle enthusiasts. Dhoni's decision to restore this classic machine showcases his deep connection with the biking world and his commitment to preserving its heritage.

Former India seamer Venkatesh Prasad recently shared an intriguing video giving fans a tour of MS Dhoni's massive bike collection at his Ranchi farmhouse. In an almost two-minute long video, Prasad was seen with former India selector Sunil Joshi, with MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi doing the camera duty.

During their interaction, Prasad expressed his amazement at Dhoni's vast collection and shared his admiration for Dhoni's incredible passion for bikes. Prasad noted that one must be truly passionate to amass such an impressive collection, suggesting that Dhoni's garage could easily double as a bike showroom.

Sakshi Dhoni, turning the camera towards her husband, questioned him about his bike obsession. In response, MS Dhoni playfully mentioned that since Sakshi had taken over everything else, he needed something of his own, and thus, his love for bikes was born.

MS Dhoni's Bike Collection