Revving Up Memories: Viral Video Of MS Dhoni Taming Yamaha RD350 In Ranchi - Watch
The RD350 is renowned for its distinctive two-stroke engine, which provided exhilarating performance during its heyday.
In a recent viral video on social media, former Indian cricket team captain and Chennai Super Kings skipper, MS Dhoni, showcased his undying passion for bikes as he was spotted riding one of his favourite motorcycles, the legendary Yamaha RD350, in his hometown of Ranchi. This video has once again ignited the fascination with Dhoni's love for the iconic RD350 Yamaha and the story behind it.
The Iconic Yamaha RD350: A Timeless Love Affair
Among all the motorcycles associated with MS Dhoni, the Yamaha RD350 stands out as a true legend. Known as the Rajdoot in India, this bike has a cult following that extends far and wide. Dhoni's choice of the RD350 as his first motorcycle highlights its enduring charm.
Former India seamer Venkatesh Prasad recently shared an intriguing video giving fans a tour of MS Dhoni's massive bike collection at his Ranchi farmhouse. In an almost two-minute long video, Prasad was seen with former India selector Sunil Joshi, with MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi doing the camera duty.
During their interaction, Prasad expressed his amazement at Dhoni's vast collection and shared his admiration for Dhoni's incredible passion for bikes. Prasad noted that one must be truly passionate to amass such an impressive collection, suggesting that Dhoni's garage could easily double as a bike showroom.
Sakshi Dhoni, turning the camera towards her husband, questioned him about his bike obsession. In response, MS Dhoni playfully mentioned that since Sakshi had taken over everything else, he needed something of his own, and thus, his love for bikes was born.
MS Dhoni's Bike Collection
- Kawasaki Ninja H2: One of the jewels in Dhoni's collection is the Kawasaki Ninja H2, a supercharged beast that churns out 200 horsepower. This bike is not only a symbol of power but also a reflection of Dhoni's taste for the extraordinary.
- Confederate X132 Hellcat: Dhoni is among the elite few who own a Confederate X132 Hellcat, a rare and powerful machine that's graced by the likes of Hollywood A-listers. With 132 horsepower and 200 Nm of torque, this bike exemplifies Dhoni's penchant for exclusivity.
- Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R: Another member of the Kawasaki family, the Ninja ZX-14R, boasts impressive specifications with 197.39 bhp of maximum power and a top speed of 335 km/h. This bike is a testimony to his need for speed.
- Harley Davidson FatBoy: Dhoni's collection isn't limited to high-performance machines; he also appreciates the allure of a cruiser. The Harley Davidson FatBoy, with its 1690 cc engine, reflects his diverse taste in bikes.
- Ducati 1098: The Ducati 1098, with its 1099 cc engine, is a piece of Italian engineering that found a special place in Dhoni's heart. It's a bike that combines style and performance effortlessly.
- Yamaha RD350: The Yamaha RD350 holds a unique place in Dhoni's collection. It's not just any bike; it was his first, and he has lovingly restored it to its former glory. This iconic motorcycle has a cult following in India, and Dhoni is undoubtedly one of its ardent admirers.
