MS Dhoni Set To Make Movie Debut With Thalapathy Vijay, Says Report, Fans Can’t Keep Calm

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni walked away from international cricket on India’s Independence Day – August 15 – in 2020. Now speculation is rife that Dhoni may finally make his movie debut alongside South India movie’s superstar Thalapathy Vijay. Dhoni still shares a close relationship with Tamil Nadu as he continues to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and even led them to the IPL 2023 title at the age of 41.

According to reports on social media, talks are underway for CSK skipper Dhoni to take on the role of the lead antagonist in the much-anticipated movie ‘Thalapathy 68’ starring ‘Master’ star Vijay.

This upcoming film, being made by the well-known filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, has stirred up a wave of speculation. Although no official word has been released yet regarding Dhoni’s involvement, these rumours have stirred up Dhoni’s fans on social media.



_________ : If rumours are to be believed, #MSDhoni_ might be roped in to play the main antagonist in #Thalapathy68 directed by #VenkatPrabu where he will play role a role of a criminal in reel too for first time.#ThalapathyVijay #Leo #LeoFilm #Dhoni #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/1WU3zAR3bs — Tweets from the Underground (@DensityWave) August 14, 2023

Dhoni and his wife Sakshi have already launched a film production company – Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd – and the company recently made their debut with a Tamil movie, ‘Let’s Get Married’. The former India wicketkeeper had already sent his fans down south in a tizzy when he turned up on the sets of Vijay’s ‘Beast’ movie back in 2021.

Even Sakshi Dhoni had not ruled out her husband making movie debut sometime soon. “If a character with good story & good message comes, then MS Dhoni will consider acting in a movie,” Sakshi Dhoni was quoted as saying by the Chennai Today last month.

The cast members of the movie, starring alongside superstar Thalapathy Vijay, are still being planned and are anticipated to be disclosed in the coming days or weeks. Scheduled to roll cameras in October, the movie’s premiere is earmarked to align with the festive season of Diwali in 2024.

Apart from LGM, MS Dhoni Entertainment and has produced three small-budget films – Roar of the Lion, The Hidden Hindu and Blaze to Glory. Sakshi also added that the cricketer will be best-suited for action films.

“Action. He is always in action. What would you choose for him? If we plan to make a movie with MS Dhoni as a hero, then it will only be an action-packed entertainer. If a character with a good story and good message comes, then MS Dhoni will consider acting in a movie,” Sakshi had said.