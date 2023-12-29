MS Dhoni Suggests Fan Go To Pakistan, His Hilarious Response Goes Viral - WATCH

In a recent viral video, former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni shared a light-hearted moment with a fan regarding Pakistani cuisine. Known for his love of food, Dhoni suggested that the fan should visit Pakistan for its delectable dishes. However, the fan's unexpected response left everyone in splits. Dhoni's connection with Pakistani food goes back to 2006 when he travelled with the Indian team and played a crucial role in their ODI victory. Fond of exploring diverse cuisines, he was recently caught on camera passionately talking about Pakistani food to an unseen person.

__ MS Dhoni said "You should go to Pakistan once for food. It's amazing. _"#CricketTwitterpic.twitter.com/GRkWjhnHp4 December 29, 2023

In the viral clip, Dhoni encourages the fan to try the Pakistani delicacies, to which the fan humorously retorts, "I won't go there even if you suggest good food. I love food, but I won't go there." The exchange showcases the fan's humorous reluctance, making it a delightful moment for viewers.

Dhoni's Post-IPL Activities

As the cricketing legend gears up for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he led the Chennai Super Kings to their fifth title in the previous edition, he is currently enjoying quality time with family and friends in Dubai. The anticipation for Dhoni's return to action in IPL 2024 is already building.

Social Media Buzz

The video has created a buzz on social media platforms, with fans sharing and commenting on Dhoni's playful interaction. This unexpected yet amusing exchange has further endeared the cricketing icon to his fans, showcasing the lighter side of his personality.

Dhoni's Versatile Persona

Post his retirement from international cricket in August 2020, MS Dhoni has been enjoying various aspects of life. Whether spotted at events, riding his bike, or managing his farm in Ranchi, Dhoni continues to capture the public's attention. His recent viral video adds another dimension to his versatile persona.