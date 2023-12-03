trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2694922
MS Dhoni's Heartwarming Connection: Viral Video Captures Cricketer Feeding Pet Horse

Delving into the private life of MS Dhoni, his Instagram handle reveals a delightful pet family.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 03:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, known for his calm demeanour on the field, has recently set social media abuzz with a heartwarming video of him frolicking with a Shetland pony at his seven-acre Ranchi farmhouse. This glimpse into Dhoni's off-field life highlights not just his cricketing prowess but also his endearing love for animals. The viral video capturing MS Dhoni's interaction with a Shetland pony showcases a side of the cricketer rarely seen on the cricket pitch. Dressed in a white t-shirt and brown cargo, Dhoni is spotted enjoying a vacation with friends, emphasizing his relaxed and joyful demeanour away from the cricketing spotlight.

Inside MS Dhoni’s Pet Family

Delving into the private life of MS Dhoni, his Instagram handle reveals a delightful pet family. Alongside his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, Dhoni shares his love with a Shetland pony, a black stallion named Chetak, and an array of dogs including a Belgian Malinois, White Huskies, and a Dutch Shepherd.

Racing with a Shetland Pony

The playful contest between Dhoni and the Shetland pony, reportedly belonging to his daughter Ziva, unfolds in the video. Initially seen encouraging the pony to speed up, Dhoni's playful competitiveness shines through. The video, shared by Sakshi, captures the lighter side of the cricket icon.

Life at the Ranch

The article provides insights into MS Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse, Kailashpati, a seven-acre haven where he relocated in 2017. With the recent addition of the black stallion Chetak, inspired by former teammate Ravindra Jadeja's passion for horses, Dhoni's Ranchi abode serves as a retreat for quality time with family and pets.

Cricket and Chill

Amidst the suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to the pandemic's second wave, Dhoni finds solace in the tranquillity of his Ranchi home. The article touches upon CSK's commendable performance in the IPL season, with Dhoni as the skipper, and hints at their anticipation for the tournament's resumption in the UAE.

