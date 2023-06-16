topStoriesenglish2622297
MSK Prasad Responds To Ambati Rayudu's Claims Of 2019 World Cup Snub: "Not An Individual Decision," Says Former Chief Selector

Rayudu, who had a successful ODI career, scoring 1694 runs in 55 matches at an impressive average of 47.05, experienced a downturn after being excluded from the 2019 World Cup squad.

Jun 16, 2023

MSK Prasad Responds To Ambati Rayudu's Claims Of 2019 World Cup Snub:

Former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad has responded to Ambati Rayudu's recent comments regarding his exclusion from the 2019 World Cup squad. Rayudu, who was considered India's number 4 batsman, was left out of the team, leading to controversy. In a recent revelation, Rayudu hinted that his relationship with Prasad may have played a role in his omission from the prestigious ICC tournament. Rayudu cited differences of opinion with Prasad during their time together in domestic cricket back in 2005.

Responding to Rayudu's bombshell statement, Prasad clarified that the selection process involved a committee of five selectors, including the captain, who collectively made the decision.  “All of us know that the selection committee has got five selectors and the captain sitting in the selection committee. Will any single person’s decision be taken or is it a consensus or is it an entire collective decision that would be taken? If an individual can take a decision then you don’t require five selectors. So any decision that is taken only happens with the consensus of the entire selection committee. So it is a collective decision. Not an individual decision. I may propose something but somebody else has to accept it. No individual decision will prevail in a committee," Prasad told Times Now

Rayudu, who had a successful ODI career, scoring 1694 runs in 55 matches at an impressive average of 47.05, experienced a downturn after being excluded from the 2019 World Cup squad. The selection committee, led by Prasad, chose Vijay Shankar over Rayudu for the tournament. Prasad explained that Rayudu's exclusion was not solely his decision, but rather a collective decision made by the selection committee, which had given Rayudu a fair chance leading up to the World Cup. Prasad acknowledged that there were no differences between him and Rayudu in 2005 but suggested that Rayudu might have had reservations about his strict captaincy style.

Setting the record straight, Prasad revealed, "In fact, I will tell you the truth. Nothing happened in 2005. There are absolutely no differences. See, he says that he might not have liked my style of captaincy. Which is fair, you know. You can definitely have a difference of opinion. You know that I am strict with everything. I am strict in regimens, strict in fitness, and strict in everything. Probably he might not have liked my routine or something, but that is fine."

