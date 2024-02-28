Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates





Mumbai Indians have commenced their campaign in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) on a strong note, aiming to defend their title. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, they secured a thrilling four-wicket victory over last year’s runners-up, Delhi Capitals, in the opening match. Their momentum continued as they triumphed over the Gujarat Giants by five wickets in the subsequent fixture. Their next challenge awaits against the UP Warriorz at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 28, where they aim to extend their winning streak.

Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership and batting prowess have been instrumental in Mumbai Indians' success, scoring a quickfire 55 and an unbeaten 46 in the first two matches, respectively. With a total of 101 runs at a commendable average, Kaur leads the tournament's run-scoring chart. Conversely, the UP Warriorz suffered a defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening encounter, despite a close contest where Smriti Mandhana's team clinched victory in the final delivery.

Dream11 Pick

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

Vice-captain: Tahlia McGrath

Wicketkeepers: Yastika Bhatia, Alyssa Healy

Batters: Grace Harris, Harmanpreet Kaur

Allrounders: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Tahlia McGrath

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saika Ishaque

Probable Playing XIs

MI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Saika Ishaque, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Humaira Kazi

UPW: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Shweta Sehrawat, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani, Saima Thakor

Full Squads

UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Gouher Sultana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Chamari Athapaththu, Danielle Wyatt

Mumbai Indians Squad: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur