Mumbai Indians Women's Team Full Players List in WPL Team Auction 2023: Base Price, Age, Country, Records & Statistics

The Mumbai Indians, who are five-time champions in Indian Premier League, will be looking to build a strong women's team for the first edition of the Women's Premier League. MI have not named their team yet but they are the second-most expensive team in the tournament. They spent a sum of Rs 912.99 crore to win the franchise whereas the costliest team at the WPL Team Auctions was Rs 1,289 crore. Mumbai Indians have already announced a star-studded coaching staff that consists of legends like Jhulan Goswami and Charlotte Edwards.

Goswami, pace bowling legend, retired from all forms of cricket last year while Edwards was one of the most successful captains for England. Edwards knows how to win tournaments as under her captaincy, England women's cricket team won the ODI and T20I World Cups. She is not new to coaching. Edwards has been coaching teams across England and Australia. No wonder a professional T20 franchise like MI has included one of the best in the business for the job.

On the other hand, Goswami is one India's greatest cricketers ever alongside Gavaskars, Tendulkars and Kapil Devs. A career that concluded last year with 350 international wickets over 20 years, Goswami is a perfect role model for young generation of women cricketers in the country. Edwards will be the head coach of the side while Goswami will be the mentor and bowling coach. Devieka Palshikaar, who represented India at the international level, will be the team's Batting Coach.

"It feels like such a ground-breaking moment in the women’s game. To be part of that first time, is very special. Very much looking forward to it and can’t wait to see it all unfold and see how successful the tournament will be," Edwards had said a few days ago.