Mushfiqur Rahim rested for Bangladesh's final ODI against Zimbabwe

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, who is the only player from the country to have opted out of next month's Pakistan tour, has been rested for the third and final ODI of the three-match series against Zimbabwe slated to take place on Friday at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

The decision to drop Mushfiqur for the final Zimbabwe match has been taken as Bangladesh look to prepare for the one-off ODI clash against Pakistan in Karachi early next month.

Reflecting on the move, Bangladesh chief selector Minhajul Abedin said that the side wants to give an opportunity to the youngsters to play a match and prove themselves before being selected for the lone match against Pakistan.

"Mushfiqur will not be playing as we want to see one of the youngsters in this game before they are picked for the Pakistan ODI next month. We don't want to hand them a debut there," ESPNcricinfo quoted Minhajul as saying.

Minhajul further confirmed that Bangladesh wouldn't be making any changes to the existing squad for the last game Zimbabwe series.

Last week, Mushfiqur had made it clear that he would not change his decision of not traveling to Pakistan despite Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan's statement that the senior wicketkeeper-batsman was "contract-bound" to tour with the rest of the team.

Bangladesh will play the lone ODI against Pakistan on April 1 at National Stadium in Karachi before the two sides head into the two-match series, beginning April 5.