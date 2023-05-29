Watch: Narendra Modi Stadium's Leaking Roof Sparks Outrage Among Fans During IPL 2023 Final

The much-anticipated final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 in Ahmedabad was marred by persistent rain, leading to the match between the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans being postponed to Monday. After enduring nearly four hours of continuous rainfall, the organizers made the decision to reschedule the match for the reserve day. To accommodate the disappointed fans who had purchased tickets for the Sunday clash, the authorities announced that those with physical tickets would be allowed entry into the stadium on Monday. Even fans with damaged or digital tickets were given the green light to enter.

People who are asking for closed roof stadiums have a look at the pillars and roofs of the biggest stadium and the richest cricket board leaking. pic.twitter.com/idKjMeYWYd — Manya (@CSKian716) May 28, 2023



The stadium presented a sorry spectacle as the ground was drenched in rainwater, prompting officials to call off play for the day. A message flashed on the giant screen urged the fans to safeguard their physical tickets. Adding to the fans' frustrations, reports of a leaking roof at the Narendra Modi Stadium circulated on social media. Images and videos depicting the situation were widely shared, with one video caption highlighting the irony of the biggest stadium, under the richest cricket board, experiencing leaks.

The rain shower commenced 35 minutes before the scheduled toss and persisted for over two hours and 40 minutes. There was a glimmer of hope when the rain ceased, raising expectations that the game could commence at the grandest cricket stadium in the world. However, a subsequent downpour dashed these hopes, leaving thousands of fans who had sought refuge in the covered areas of the 132,000-seater stadium disappointed.

For the first time in its 16-year history, the IPL final would now be played on the reserve day. While the weather forecast appeared promising for Monday, potential disruptions could still affect the match. The primary objective is to complete the full 40-over match, but rain delays could lead to a delayed start or even a Super Over to decide the winner. As cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the IPL final's conclusion, they hope for better weather conditions on the reserve day, allowing the players to showcase their skills on the grand stage and providing the fans with the thrilling finale they have been eagerly anticipating.