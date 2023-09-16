Big Blow For Pakistan As Naseem Shah Likely To Be Ruled Out Of ICC ODI World Cup 2023

In a devastating setback for Pakistan's cricket team, the fast bowling sensation Naseem Shah is facing the grim possibility of missing not only the upcoming World Cup but also crucial fixtures in the near future. Scans conducted in Dubai have revealed that Naseem Shah's right shoulder injury is more severe than initially suspected, sending shockwaves through the cricketing world.

Looks like the news about Naseem Shah is worse than it seemed. It will be a huge loss for Pakistan if he misses out. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 16, 2023

The Initial Blow

Naseem Shah's journey from a red-ball specialist to an all-format bowler for Pakistan has been nothing short of remarkable. Alongside the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, he has become an integral part of Pakistan's formidable pace attack. However, the cricketing fraternity received a major jolt when Naseem walked off the field during Pakistan's game against India at the Asia Cup last week.

The Extent of the Injury

The injury, which led to Naseem's premature exit from the Asia Cup, was identified as a muscle injury located just below his bowling shoulder. Importantly, it's not a recurrence of any previous shoulder problems, according to ESPN Cricinfo. This distinction underscores the unpredictability and unpredicted nature of injuries in the sport.

The Implications

With the initial scans hinting at a potentially lengthy recovery period, Naseem Shah's absence could resonate beyond the World Cup. The forthcoming Test series in Australia, where Pakistan is scheduled to play, hangs in the balance. Additionally, the next Pakistan Super League (PSL) season might have to go on without the young fast bowler.

Pakistan's Loss

Pakistan's cricketing fortunes have been significantly boosted by Naseem Shah's emergence as a potent force on the international stage. His ability to adapt to various formats and his remarkable consistency have elevated him to the status of one of Pakistan's premier fast bowlers. Losing him for an extended period would be a huge blow to Pakistan's hopes of success in both limited-overs and Test cricket.

The Awaited Decision

While the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) seeks a second opinion on Naseem Shah's injury, the cricketing world holds its breath. The official decision regarding his availability for the World Cup and subsequent series will depend on the results of his secondary scans, expected in a few days. In the meantime, Pakistan must consider their options for possible replacements.

The Replacement Dilemma

Naseem's replacement during the Asia Cup, Zaman Khan, demonstrated promise, but the enormity of filling the void left by Naseem is not to be underestimated. Another potential replacement, Mohammad Hasnain, is currently sidelined due to an injury of his own, exacerbating Pakistan's fast-bowling conundrum.