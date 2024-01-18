ICC Reveals New York Stadium Which Will Host IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Match; It Is Not Even Under Construction Yet As Design Is Unveiled

It was only on Wednesday, some five months ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, the International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed the 34,000-seat modular cricket stadium where eight of the tournament matches will take place including the marquee clash between India and Pakistan. ICC announced that the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York will be hosting the matches. The stadium is still not ready. In fact, there is no physical presenece of it. The construction of the stadium will begin only in February.

In separate releases, both ICC and the achitect company Populous said that the construction of the stadium will be begin in the month of February. The design team behind this ambitious project is Populous, renowned for creating some of the most iconic stadia worldwide, including the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

A unique stadium

Commencing its construction in February, the stadium incorporates innovative and sustainable design, employing temporary solutions to adhere to the rigorous cricket standards set by the ICC. This groundbreaking approach marks a world-first for the sport. The main general admission seats will utilise grandstands initially used for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, repurposing them for cricket spectators.

Unveiling the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, which will host eight games at the 2024 Men's #T20WorldCup _https://t.co/XaKWcZb6gw — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) January 17, 2024

The venue will boast over 80,000 square feet of hospitality space, featuring a party deck, fan suites, cabanas, and VIP clubs, ensuring an unmatched experience for attendees. To enhance the overall event, a diverse range of food and beverage outlets will be strategically placed, complemented by designated media and broadcast areas, making it the largest ICC event ever. The stadium will have the seating capacity of 34,000 fans.

There will be drop-in pitches used at the New York stadium. The pitches are being curated by Adelaide Oval Turf Solutions while the outfield will be cultivated by LandTek Group.

“Cricket is a truly global sport with a passionate, knowledgeable fanbase and we’re thrilled to partner with the ICC and help bring the Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup to the United States,” said Jeff Keas, Senior Principal at Populous. “The modular, sustainable stadium we’ve designed will create a fantastic experience for both U.S. and international cricket fans and visitors to enjoy watching the world’s best teams and players.”