Lucknow Super Giants Likely To Appoint Justin Langer As Head Coach Ahead Of IPL 2024

Justin Langer, the former Australian coach, is reportedly being considered for a role in the Indian Premier League (IPL), specifically with the Lucknow Super Giants, according to Cricbuzz. If negotiations progress smoothly, Langer may take charge of the team in the upcoming season. Although neither the LSG management nor Langer himself has confirmed these ongoing talks, insiders in the IPL suggest that multiple discussions have taken place between the two parties. Langer boasts a successful track record, having led Australia to victory in the Twenty20 World Cup in 2021 and guided the Perth Scorchers to three Big Bash League titles within the first four years.

_Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) likely to approach Justin Langer for new head coach role!



_He may replace Andy flower as his 2 year contract ended in IPL 2023.#IPL2024 #LSG pic.twitter.com/HsIPGpcwgR July 10, 2023

cre Trending Stories

The franchise management has chosen not to comment on the potential coaching staff changes, while Langer, currently unattached to any coaching assignments, remains open to new opportunities. If an agreement is reached, Langer will replace Andy Flower, whose two-year contract with the Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise concluded after the IPL 2023 season. However, no discussions regarding alterations to the LSG support staff have taken place, indicating that Morne Morkel, Jonty Rhodes, and Vijay Dahiya are expected to continue as the bowling, fielding, and assistant coaches, respectively.

Under Flower's guidance, the team led by KL Rahul performed reasonably well, reaching the playoffs in both seasons but falling short of making it to the final. They finished in third place in both instances. Additionally, coaching changes are anticipated in other IPL teams. Reports suggest that teams that have not performed up to par are actively seeking new coaches, and there is speculation that some notable figures may face replacements. However, the Kolkata Knight Riders, who finished seventh in the previous season, are expected to retain their existing setup, led by Chandrakant Pandit.