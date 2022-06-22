NED vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s NED vs ENG 3rd ODI at VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen, 2.30 PM IST June 22
Netherlands vs England Dream11 Team Prediction Netherlands vs England 3rd ODI - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of NED vs ENG, Netherlands Dream11 Team Player List, England Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
England will take on hosts Netherlands in the third of the three-match ODI series at VRA Cricket ground in Amsterdam on Wednesday (June 22). England have already won the series 2-0 after their wins in the last two games and will be looking to complete a ODI series whitewash against the Dutch.
Hard-hitting English batter Liam Livingstone has backed his white-ball captain Eoin Morgan to regain his form with the bat, believing that he is just one score away from being back in form. Morgan has been struggling with his form for a while. He has so far failed to score a run on his side’s tour to Netherlands, falling for ducks on both occasions.
His last half-century also came a year back against Sri Lanka. “I think the thing that has been forgotten is Morgs (Morgan) is an unbelievable leader. He is the leader of our team and everybody knows he is only one score away. I am sure that score will come very soon and he will be off and running again,” Livingstone was quoted as saying to Sky Sports.
England has already clinched a comprehensive 2-0 series win with one to play, with the first of their victories seeing them post a world-record score of 498-4 on Friday. Jos Buttler was one of three players in that game who scored a century – smashing an unbeaten 162 off 70 balls – while Livingstone smashed England’s record-fastest fifty, off just 17 balls, ending with 66 not out off 22.
It continued a remarkable run of form for Buttler. This comes after his exploits during a superb IPL season in which he finished as the tournament’s leading run-scorer, hitting four hundreds for Rajasthan Royals. “To watch Jos go about his business, it was nice to have him on my side this time round. It was pretty special to watch, especially from the other end. It has been great fun. It was nice to obviously break the world record on Friday, the lads have put in some really good cricket, it has been a great standard and hopefully, it is the same again [on Wednesday],” he said.
Opener Jason Roy has also backed Morgan to rediscover his touch with the willow.
Match Details
Netherlands vs England, 3rd ODI
Venue: VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen
Date & Time: June 22 at 2.30 PM IST
Live Streaming and TV details: Fancode
NED vs ENG Dream 11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt, Scott Edwards
Batters: Vikramjit Singh, Tom Cooper, Max O’Dowd, Liam Livingstone, Jason Roy
All-rounders: Moeen Ali
Bowlers: Shane Snater, Adil Rashid, David Willey
Captain: Phil Salt
Vice-Captain: Scott Edwards
NED vs ENG Probable Playing XI
Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Teja Nidamanuru, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Shane Snater, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma
England: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley/ David Payne
More Stories