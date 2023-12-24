The Athletics Federation of India posted a photo of India's Golden Boy cutting his birthday cake on social media to wish Neeraj Chopra a happy birthday. It's also visible in the picture that a TV is showing the cricket match between Australian and Indian women's cricket team. This is the reason the picture is going viral. In the first-ever Test Match format, India's women defeated Australia's women.

Checkout the viral pic here:

Following India Women's eight-wicket win over Australia at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said that everyone from her team contributed to the victory. While speaking at the post-match presentation, Kaur said that their bowling coach adviced them on how to take wickets and not be defensive. She accepted that the changes are helping them.

She also thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the selectors for allowing her to be a part of the side. (WATCH: Smriti Mandhana's Stylish Boundary Seals IND-W's Test Win Over AUS-W As Celebrations Begin In India Women's Camp)

"Everyone in the team contributed, everyone was there to win the game for the team. Our bowling coach is telling them about how to take wickets and not be defensive. That's really helping us. Firstly I want to thank BCCI for giving us this opportunity and secondly all our selectors - they have given us the best side and shown trust on each and every member," she said.

The India Women's skipper hoped that they would get to play more Test matches in the upcoming years. (Watch: Alyssa Healy Turns Photographer After India Beat Australia, Wins Hearts On Internet)

"When everything works together, you get positive results. Hopefully, we'll get many more Test games in upcoming years. Thanks to the crowd. Everything went really well for us," she concluded.

Recapping the match, Kaur's side dominated the match from the very first day after they bundled out Australia for 219. In India's first inning, the Indian batting lineup powered the hosts to 406/10 and took a 187-run lead.

In the visitors' second inning, Tahlia McGrath and Ellyse Perry gave a tough fight and took the Aussies to 261-10, giving only 75 runs to chase. While chasing 75 runs, the unbeaten knocks from Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues helped the hosts chase the target without any trouble and ended the match on day 04 by clinching an 8-wicket win.