New-look England to clash with young Ireland team as ODIs return after coronavirus COVID-19 break

England and Ireland are scheduled to play a three-match one-day international series with the first match set to begin on Thursday (July 30) in Southampton. This is the first ODI match after nearly a four-month break due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The series will also kickstart the much-awaited ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League that will see competitions between 13 teams for direct qualification to the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India.

England will miss the services of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes, while World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan will return to take charge as the skipper once again. Openers, Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow, and leg-spinner Adil Rashid are also expected to play in the first ODI.

Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Curran and David Willey will take care of fast bowling department for England, while Liam Dawson and Rashid are the two specialist spinners in the 14-man team.

On the other hand, Ireland team boasts of a mix of youth and experience. All-rounder Curtis Campher and middle-order batsman, Harry Tector are expected to make their debut. George Dockrell and Gary Wilson are in the reserves while Mark Adair is still unfit.

Andrew Balbirnie will lead Ireland with Kevin O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, Barry McCarthy and William Porterfield adding the much-needed experince required to take on England in their own backyard.

Remember the last time:

"Ireland are a talented team who have shown over the years that they can beat the best on their day. We look forward to what promises to be an interesting series," Morgan said.

"It's up to them [youngsters] to bring Cricket Ireland forward when myself and a few of the older boys hang up the boots. We've brought it as far as we can, and it's up to the younger guys to bring it even further," said Ireland all-rounder Kevin O’Brien.