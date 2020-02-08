हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India-New Zealand series

New Zealand fined 20% for slow over-rate during 2nd ODI against India

Latham pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

New Zealand fined 20% for slow over-rate during 2nd ODI against India
Pic Source: IANS

Auckland: New Zealand was on Saturday fined 60 per cent of their match-fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in the second One Day International.

According to a media release issued by the ICC, match referee Chris Broad imposed the sanction after Tom Latham's side was ruled to be three overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Latham pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

This is New Zealand's first offence in the ongoing bilateral after India had the ignominy of being fined thrice for slow over-rate in the last three international games (two successive T20s followed by first ODI).

On-field umpires Chris Brown and Bruce Oxenford, third umpire Langton Rusere and fourth umpire John Dempsey levelled the charges.

India-New Zealand seriesNew Zealand-India seriesNew ZealandTom Latham
