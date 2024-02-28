New Zealand Vs Australia (NZ vs AUS) Test Series: Schedule, LIVE Streaming Details, Venues, Squads, Head-To-Head; All You Need To Know

Australia and New Zealand are going to take each other on in two-match Test series which starts on February 29 in Wellington. Australia announced the playing 11 earlier on Wednesday, and there are no changes in the team with Steve Smith set to resume opening duties along side Usman Khawaja as Pat Cummins will lead the side. Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc will be his pace bowling partners while Nathan Lyon will be the lone spinner. Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green are the two all-rounders in the side.

Devon Conway has been ruled out but Rachin Ravindra has been cleared to play for New Zealand in the first cricket test against Australia starting at the Basin Reserve on Thursday. Conway suffered a thumb injury while keeping wicket in the second Twenty20 international between the teams on Friday last week. While initial scans suggested there was no fracture, additional tests in Wellington in recent days have found there is damage to Conway's left thumb.

Conway will have further tests later in the week. Meantime, Will Young open the batting with Tom Latham in Conway's place. Henry Nicholls, who was dropped from the New Zealand team ahead of its two recent tests against South Africa — both victories — has been recalled to provide reinforcement for the batting lineup. "It's disappointing for Devon to be ruled out on the eve of an important match,” New Zealand coach Gary Stead said. “He's a class player batting at the top of the order for us and I know he was really looking forward to this series."

The Tegel Test Series starts tomorrow in Wellington! _ The teams will also be competing for the Trans-Tasman Trophy, with Australia the current holders. #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/hGti5tzrjM — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 28, 2024

Check all key details related to the series below:

NZ vs AUS Test series: Schedule

First Test: February 29 – March 4, Wellington (9:00 am AEDT or 3:30 am IST)

Second Test: March 8-12, Christchurch (9:00 am AEDT or 3:30 am IST

NZ vs AUS Test series: Venues

1st Test: Basin Reserve, Wellington

2nd Test: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

NZ vs AUS Test series: Squads

New Zealand Test squad: Tim Southee (captain), Tom Blundell (wicketkeeper), Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

NZ vs AUS Test series: Live streaming details

The live streaming of the New Zealand vs Australia Test 2024 series will be available on Amazon Prime Video in India. There will be no live telecast of the NZ vs AUS Tests on any TV channel in India.

AUS vs NZ Tests: Head to head record

Australia holds a significant advantage over New Zealand in Test cricket, having emerged victorious in 34 out of the 60 matches they've contested. Conversely, New Zealand has only managed to secure eight wins. Furthermore, 18 Tests between these teams have concluded in draws.

The most recent encounter between these sides in the longest format saw Australia dominate, with a 3-0 whitewash in a three-match Test series held in Australia during the 2019-20 season.

AUS vs NZ Tests: Playing 11s

Australia XI: Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Possible New Zealand XI: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee (c), Will O'Rourke

With inputs from PTI