Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir, known for his candid opinions, has once again made headlines in the cricketing world with his recent declaration on the 'Bada Bharat Show' with Vivek Bindra. In a rapid-fire round, Gambhir boldly named Anil Kumble as India's greatest cricket captain, placing him above legendary leaders like Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Sourav Ganguly. Let's delve into why Gambhir made this intriguing choice and the ensuing debates it has ignited.

"MS Dhoni would have broken all the records at No.3"



-Gautam Gambhir pic.twitter.com/rlJhbUeAy8 — _ _ 3 (@thegoat_msd_) September 5, 2023

Gambhir's Bold Choice

Gambhir's admiration for Anil Kumble's captaincy skills is no secret. His decision to single out Kumble as the best-ever Indian cricket captain stems from the former leg-spinner's tactical acumen and unique style of leadership that left an indelible mark on Indian cricket.

The Impact of Kumble's Leadership

Anil Kumble, affectionately known as 'Jumbo,' led the Indian cricket team from 2007 to 2008. His tenure as captain saw a notable improvement in India's overseas Test performances. Kumble's calm demeanour, strategic thinking, and ability to inspire his team in challenging situations won him admiration from both players and fans.

Debates and Discussions

Gambhir's choice has triggered passionate debates within the cricketing fraternity. While some echo his sentiment, others argue that captains like Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni cannot be overshadowed. Kapil Dev famously led India to its first-ever World Cup victory in 1983, while Dhoni achieved unprecedented success in limited-overs formats, including winning the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup and the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Gambhir's Unapologetic Stance

Gautam Gambhir's unapologetic and straightforward approach to expressing his opinions has solidified his status as a prominent and outspoken figure in cricket commentary. His willingness to stand by his convictions showcases his deep passion for the sport and its history.

A Rich Tapestry of Captains

Gambhir's remarks remind us of the rich tapestry of captains who have guided the Indian cricket team. Each of them has contributed to the nation's cricketing history in their unique way. Whether it's Kapil Dev's historic World Cup win, Dhoni's cool and collected leadership, or Ganguly's aggressive captaincy, they all hold a special place in the hearts of cricket enthusiasts.

Friendship vs. Aggression: Gambhir's Recent Take

While the cricketing world dissects Gambhir's captaincy choice, his recent comments on the camaraderie between India and Pakistan players have also raised eyebrows. Following the rain-marred India-Pakistan clash in the ongoing Asia Cup, Gambhir emphasized the need for a fierce "game face" on the field and suggested that friendship should be left outside the boundary ropes. He voiced concerns over players from rival teams exchanging pleasantries during a match, highlighting the importance of representing a nation of over a billion people.

Afridi's Counterpoint

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has given his opinion about the same. Disagreeing with Gambhir’s views, Afridi said, “That’s his thought. My thinking is different. We are cricketers as well as ambassadors. We have fans in both the nations. I think, it would be better if we send out a message of love and friendship. Aggression is there in the ground but there is life off the field as well.”